Whither Malami’s promise of prosecuting terrorism financiers

In May this year, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, struck a right chord with Nigerians when he said the government was going to prosecute some people suspected to be financing terrorism in the country. According to Malami, who spoke with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, those found culpable of funding terrorism in the country would not be spared but arrested and prosecuted. While confirming that some suspects had already been arrested and awaiting trial, Malami said: “Nobody is going to be spared; no stone will be left unturned. We shall certainly and aggressively pursue those people that are involved in terrorist financing as far as the Nigerian State is concerned.” Of course, we know that Malami’s position stemmed from the conviction of some Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates over the same issue.

He confirmed it. Malami said: “I’m happy to report that arriving from the wider coverage investigation that has been conducted in Nigeria, a number of people, both institutional and otherwise, were found to be culpable. “I mean reasonable grounds for suspicion of terrorism financing have been established, or perhaps have been proven to be in existence in respect of the transactions of certain high-profile individuals and businessmen across the country.” Although various figures ranging from 200 to 400 have been bandied about in the media as the number of those involved, Malami could not give out an accurate figure.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said: “It is indeed a large number and I’m not in a position to give you with precision the number as at now because the profiling and investigation are ongoing.” We are happy that at least Nigerians now know that the Federal Government has not slept on the intelligence from the UAE. We are also glad that the government is thinking of prosecuting those involved in terrorism financing. Our only worry is if the government has the nerve and political will to prosecute those involved. That is because we do not believe very strongly that this government could do what Malami has said. The actions of this government prove contrary to Malami’s position.

For one, we know that this government rather than prosecute and jail some members of Boko Haram captured by security forces opted to rehabilitate them and reintegrate the same into society. We also know for sure that some key commanders of the insurgent group have not been dealt with according to the law, when captured.

Rather, the government is either sympathetic or treats them with kid gloves. Thus, many of the insurgents are enjoying the freedom they don’t deserve, judging from the number of Nigerians and military personnel killed or maimed since the fight against insurgency started in 2009. We also know that this government rather than designate those who kidnap people, rustle cows, kill at will in the North-West as terrorists brand them as bandits.

They have not been dealt with the ferociousness expected of the government. Whether it is by default of design, the Muhammadu Buhari government has failed to act decisively in similar matters when expected of it. For instance, the President has advocated the adoption of a bottomup strategy in tackling the security challenges facing the country.

While responding to the observation that insecurity had begun to have repercussions on the economy made by the Professor Doyin Salamiheaded Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) at their sixth regular meeting in the Presidential Villa, the President said he had charged the leadership at all levels to go back to the basics. According to Buhari, the approach will come from the wards, to local councils, states and federal. What we found curious was that the President rather lamented that some unscrupulous people have tried to undermine every policy of the government, irrespective of the good it was meant to achieve for the country. Buhari said: “Some people are mercilessly against this country.

We closed the borders to control the smuggling of petroleum products, and check the influx of smuggled goods, arms and ammunition. That was when the Comptroller General of Customs called me, saying 40 tankers laden with petrol had been impounded.

I told him to sell the fuel, sell the trucks, and put the money in the treasury. “They still brought arms and ammunition into the country, brought in rice in vehicles and motorcycles. I said shoot anyone found illegally with an AK-47, yet they haven’t stopped. People must show consideration for their own country.”

He had a few days before that appealed to the bandits that abducted students in Kaduna State not to kill them. We believe that the Federal Government should act more than speaking. For instance, when Buhari knew of the sabotage of his policies by some individuals, did the government prosecute them? Are there people who were brought to face the law for sabotaging the border closure or for importing arms into the country? How then are we sure that Malami is going to prosecute those financing terrorism? This is the million naira question especially because it is roughly 90 days since the AGF made the pronouncement but no update has been given by him since then. We believe that Nigerians deserve some peace in their country.

That can only be achieved if the government acts as a government of the federation and brings those who are working against the Nigerian state to justice. It is not enough to come out and speak or lament. What is important is to set an example with some people that Nigeria is a country that has laws and cannot be toyed with at will. We expect Malami to match his words with proper action for the safety of the country

