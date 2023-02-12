Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School explains death of student

Anayo Ezugwu

The management of Chrisland Schools has explained the incident that led to the death of one of their students, Whitney Adeniran, who died during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, Lagos State, on Thursday, February 9.

The management said on Sunday that Whitney slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances as claimed by her family.

The statement reads: “The management and staff of Chrisland Schools Ltd are heartbroken and distressed over the death of our precious student, Whitney Adeniran whose painful exit occurred on Thursday February 9, 2023.

“Whitney was one of our day students who opted not to participate in the inter house sports march past for reasons we were not very sure about. However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution because on the 20th of January, it is in our records that she complained about a not too buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents. Her father, Mr. Michael Adeniran came to the school to take her home. We emphasized to her parents to take a critical look at her.

“It is instructive to state that Whitney slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances whatsoever. Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty administered oxygen and every aid possible on her.

“Even as her family made funeral plans for an immediate burial, we differed politely and reiterated the need to establish a scientific verification of the underlying cause of death as mandatorily required in circumstances like this. We immediately notified regulatory stakeholders and agencies to allow for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the developments.”

