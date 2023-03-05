Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland To Immortalise Late Student, Reiterates Regret Over Death

The management of Chrisland Schools has said that the school will immortalize the late 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran.

This is as it insisted that the school never had it in their plans to exhume Adeniran’s remains after a proven autopsy report conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital which confirmed the result of her death as asphyxia and electrocution.

The mother of the deceased in a post shared on Instagram on Friday said the school authorities had called the police and are demanding a repeat of the autopsy.

However, the school management in a statement issued on Sunday, reiterated that the death of the 12-year-old was a huge loss.

The statement, titled, ‘Chrisland has no plans to exhume Whitney’s body, reiterates regret over loss’, disclosed that the purported plan to exhume Whitney’s corpse is false instead, plans are underway to immortalize Whitney’s name.

The statement reads, “The Management of Chrisland School is aware of the developments around the autopsy report on the unfortunate death of one of her students, Whitney Adeniran.

“We are once again by this statement, expressing our deepest regret. We are deeply saddened and sorry about Whitney’s death. We are remorseful and sorry to Whitney’s parents. We are sorry to our parents and the entire community that hosts our school. We are also very sorry to the nation at large. It was a huge loss to the School.

“We express an equal measure of apology to the Nigeria Media, another critical stakeholder, in case we have sent unbearably quiet signals. We have been quiet because this was death so shocking, we opted more for introspection and moral rectitude rather than strutting around the Media space to seize narratives.

“Moreso, we considered it imperative to allow the parents and indeed the entire Adeniran family the honour of their privacy as we all mourn this unfortunate loss. Whitney Adeniran was a bright and lovely student. She was popular and friendly. Her memory lives with us.

“We hereby vehemently refute the claim making the rounds that Chrisland School intends to exhume Whitney’s body. We have no such plan and assure the public that we are also parents in mourning and will not do or subscribe to anything that paints such insensitive optics that prevents our dear daughter from resting.

We assure you all that no such thing will happen. Rather than do this, plans are underway to immortalize Whitney’s name so she can remain indelible in our consciousness. This is without prejudice to the ongoing Corona inquest but it is an honour we owe her.

“While not pre-empting the investigation, the School wishes to state that the management understands and appreciates the outpouring of emotions from this unfortunate incident. However, we have adopted the caution of quiet sobriety and have refrained from responding to every issue on social media because of our conviction that Whitney’s memory is better served with moral rectitude and a sober introspection.

“Responding to every sensation or misinformation peddled therefore, does not serve this purpose and we therefore continue to uphold restraint. Unfortunately this quiet is coming with regrettable, misconstrued conclusions.

“Nonetheless, Chrisland Schools will continue to cooperate with the authorities throughout the duration of the investigations, and also offer the parents every necessary support in this grieving period.

“As an organisation, Chrisland School expresses its total trust in the investigation process, which was why the School authority insisted on the Corona Inquest in the first place, to help clear every doubt against insinuations of a cover-up and to provide us with learning curves to guard against future occurrences, not only to Chrisland students but also other young ones out there that may be recreating in public facilities.

“Notwithstanding the above, we shall continue to cooperate and submit to due diligence till the Corona inquest runs its full course which would accord our beloved Whitney, her family and indeed ourselves, a closure. We owe Whitney this dignity and our sincere and unreserved demonstration of respect.

“In the meantime, we have continued to engage the Adenirans. We are not relenting, because she is our daughter too and we shall always be there with the family to navigate this dark period.

“To all those who have stood truly by us and the Adenirans at this trying moment, we convey our sincere gratitude.”

Daily Trust had reported how the student slumped and died during her school inter-house sport

The deceased was subsequently rushed to a medical centre where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on call.

