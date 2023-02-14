Whitney Adeniran: Lagos offers clarification on Chrisland Schools closure

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has said that only the Chrisland High School, Ikeja branch is affected by its shut down order and not other schools operated by the owners.

The Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal, offered the explanation.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lawal stated that only Chrisland High School, Ikeja, where Whitney Adeniran was a student until her death, remains closed as directed and the school authority has complied.

He said the clarification became necessary to address the anxiety of parents and members of the public on the erroneous claim that the school defied the state government’s order on its closure.

The statement said: “Chrisland High School, Ikeja, will remain temporarily closed to students and staff to allow unhindered investigations and afford all stakeholders, including parents, students, staff, and friends of the deceased, time to grieve.

“The regrettable death of Whitney, as reported, is undergoing investigation by the police and relevant agencies of the Lagos State Government.”

According to the statement, the findings of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is completed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School, Ikeja, died on February 9, 2023 during the school’s inter-house sport at Agege Stadium.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...