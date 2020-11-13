News Top Stories

WHO: $28.5bn needed to finance COVID-19 tools

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa confirmed cases surpass 1.9m

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that $28.5 billion is urgently needed to finance the access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator to ensure equitable and worldwide access to vaccines and other equipment to combat the pandemic. The Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, disclosed this yesterday while addressing the opening ceremony of the Paris peace forum. “We have two urgent requests for the international community: first, the aid accelerator will be no more than a noble gesture unless it is fully funded. “The current financing gap for the aid accelerator is $28.5 billion, and $4.5 billion is needed urgently to maintain momentum,” Tedros said.

The second request, according to the WHO head, is to ensure fair allocation of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics as public goods, not private commodities. “To achieve that we must commit to the following five principles of the aid accelerator charter: share data and knowledge ensure health system capacity, fair and transparent pricing, leveraging publicly funded research and global coordinator for equitable allocation,” Tedros added.

The ACT-Accelerator was launched by the WHO, European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation back in late April to speed up production and equitable distribution of equipment and materials necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, has said that there are over 1.9 million confirmed COVID- 19 cases on the African continent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coalition writes Buhari, seeks probe, resignation of Malami over alleged financial sleaze

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Some anti-graft civil society groups have written a petition to President Muhammadu seeking for the probe of the country’s Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over an alleged ‘14 high profile corruption cases’.   The CSOs in a letter sent to President Buhari over the weekend, tagged; ‘Corruption Allegations and Abuse of Office […]
News

Southern Kaduna: Coalition seeks parade of arrested suspects

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Emmanuel Onani ABUJA A coalition of Southern Kaduna organisations, has made a strong case for the parade of suspects arrested in connection with acts of criminality in the area, saying the development would aid transparency.   This was as the coalition, which operates under the umbrella of Southern Kaduna Indigenous Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), disclosed that […]
News

We’ll complete all ongoing projects in A’Ibom – Governor

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to complete all the ongoing road constructions and other projects in the state.   e stated this yesterday while inspecting some of the ongoing road constructions and other projects in Uyo, the state capital.   “In line with my second term slogan of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: