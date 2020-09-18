News

WHO: 41,000 health workers infected with COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Patient Safety Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that over 41,000 health workers have been infected with Coronavirus in Africa. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, made this known in her message to mark this year’s World Patient Safety Day (WPSD) with the theme; “Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety.” Moeti, who called on African governments and other stakeholders to make greater investments and sustained commitments to the working conditions and safety of healthcare workers, stressed the need for patients and health workers protection from the COVID- 19 pandemic. According to her, the global health body in collaboration with its partners, national and provincial authorities, had trained more than 50,000 health workers in the African Region in COVID- 19 infection, prevention and control. She said: “In the WHO African Region, more than 41,000 health workers have been infected with COVID- 19, accounting for 3.8 per cent of all reported cases. Some countries, like Sierra Leone and Cote d’Ivoire have made progress in reducing the proportion of health worker infections. Others such as Eritrea, Rwanda and Seychelles, have not recorded a single case of COVID-19 among health workers.

“To protect health workers from COVID-19 and contribute to enhanced patient safety, in collaboration with partners and national and provincial authorities, WHO has trained more than 50,000 health workers in the African Region in infection prevention and control, with plans to train over 200 000 more. “Around 31 million items of personal protective equipment have been shipped to member states and guidance documents on best care practices are in-development, to support the creation of enabling environments for safe health workers and safe patients.” To achieve universal health coverage, Moeti emphasised that patients’ safety was paramount, adding that action was needed to understand the magnitude of patients’ harm.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fuel price, electricity tariff’s increment’ll worsen hardship –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the fresh increase in the price of fuel to N151 per litre and electricity tariff to N66 per kwh under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government, as callous and cruel. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, demand an immediate reversal of […]
News

Gbajabiamila raises hope of resolving Nigeria, Ghana’s face-off

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…as traders narrate ordeals The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said he was hopeful that Nigeria and Ghana would arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution of the trade disputes that erupted some weeks back. Gbajabiamila, who led a delegation of lawmakers from the House, said this when the delegation […]
News

Two die as petrol tanker, truck collide in Osun

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

Two persons reportedly lost their lives along the Ibadan-Ife road, Gbongan in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State when a petrol tanker had a head-on collision with a fish-laden truck and caught fire. The accident which threw inhabitants of the area into a state of confusion saw sympathisers drenched with tears following the death […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: