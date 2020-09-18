WHO: 41,000 health workers infected with COVID-19

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Patient Safety Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that over 41,000 health workers have been infected with Coronavirus in Africa. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, made this known in her message to mark this year’s World Patient Safety Day (WPSD) with the theme; “Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety.” Moeti, who called on African governments and other stakeholders to make greater investments and sustained commitments to the working conditions and safety of healthcare workers, stressed the need for patients and health workers protection from the COVID- 19 pandemic. According to her, the global health body in collaboration with its partners, national and provincial authorities, had trained more than 50,000 health workers in the African Region in COVID- 19 infection, prevention and control. She said: “In the WHO African Region, more than 41,000 health workers have been infected with COVID- 19, accounting for 3.8 per cent of all reported cases. Some countries, like Sierra Leone and Cote d’Ivoire have made progress in reducing the proportion of health worker infections. Others such as Eritrea, Rwanda and Seychelles, have not recorded a single case of COVID-19 among health workers.

“To protect health workers from COVID-19 and contribute to enhanced patient safety, in collaboration with partners and national and provincial authorities, WHO has trained more than 50,000 health workers in the African Region in infection prevention and control, with plans to train over 200 000 more. “Around 31 million items of personal protective equipment have been shipped to member states and guidance documents on best care practices are in-development, to support the creation of enabling environments for safe health workers and safe patients.” To achieve universal health coverage, Moeti emphasised that patients’ safety was paramount, adding that action was needed to understand the magnitude of patients’ harm.

