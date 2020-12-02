WHO: 440,000 persons in Africa died of HIV/AIDS in 2019

Regional Director, World Health Organisation (WHO) for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, yesterday said that 440,000 persons in Africa died of HIV/AIDS in 2019 even as over one million new infections were recorded in the region.

In a message to mark the 2020 World Aids Day with the theme;“Globalsolidarityand shared responsibility,” she said despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse effects on health and wellbeing, some remarkable achievements were recorded.

Moeti, who commended governments, partners and communities who came up with innovative ways to keep services going during the COVID-19 pandemic, called for increased efforts, noting that pandemic had affected the provision and access to HIV services, especially areas affected by conflict, disasters, outbreaks and rapid population growth.

She said: “Globally, there are 38 million people living with HIV and 67 per cent of them are living in the WHO African Region. In 2019, more than one million people in the region were newly infected with HIV, accounting for 60 per cent of the global total and sadly, 440,000 people in the region died from HIV-related causes.”

