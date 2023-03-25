WHO: 70 percent of Nigerian women use bleaching cream

A study conducted by the World Health Organisation has revealed that about 77 percent of Nigerian women use bleaching creams as part of their beauty enhancement routine. According to the result of the study made available to the media, the figure was highest in Africa compared to 59 percent in Togo, 35 per cent in South Africa and 27 percent women in Senegal.

The outcome of the study was disclosed by the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Friday. She stated this while delivering her opening address at the North-Central Zonal Sensitization Workshop on the Dangers of Bleaching Creams and Regulatory Control. She explained that the scary statistic has shown that the menace of bleaching creams in Nigeria has become a national health emergency that requires a multi-faceted regulatory approach. According to her, “Part of the multi-pronged approach is consultative/sensitization meetings such as this and heightened raids on distribution outlets of bleaching creams.” Adeyeye stressed the need for stringent regulatory actions to stem the dangerous tide of rampant and pervasive cases of Nigerians using bleaching cream. She urged the media to assist her agency in publicizing and disseminating dangers of continued usage of the creams to the general public. She said one of the sensitization actions was the flagging off of media sensitization workshops organized for journalists in Abuja, Lagos, and Kano, adding that the one organized for the North Central was a fulfillment of her promise to cascade it to the six geo-political zones of the country. “This sensitization workshop is a training for the Trainers’ Programme with the great expectation that participants will assume the role of champions in the vanguard of the campaign against use of bleaching creams. “It is pertinent to mention that during my recent press conference in Abuja announcing my second tenure in office, I promised to continue the transformative agenda of my first tenure but intensify and widen the scope of our publicity and public awareness campaign. She assured that NAFDAC will henceforth constantly engage the Mass Media as the agency strives to bring down to the grassroot level positive impacts of its regulatory activities. Adeyeye further disclosed that some of the harmful effects of bleaching creams include cancer, damage to vital organs of the body, skin irritation and allergy, skin burn and rashes, wrinkles, premature skin ageing, and prolonging the healing of wounds. In his address, Director Public Affairs NAFDAC, Dr Abubakar Jimoh said the agency needs the media to fight the menace of bleaching among Nigerians adding that NAFDAC cannot do this alone.

Like this: Like Loading...