WHO: Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 5m

The World Health Organisation (WHO), yesterday announced that confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries, as at June 14, have reached over five million, while 28.2 million vaccines have been administered across the continent.

WHO said 4,475,763 people have recovered in Africa with 234,662 deaths, according to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report. The world head body said that South Africa has the most reported cases of 1,747,082, while 57,765 people died. According to WHO, other most affected countries are Morocco (523,890); Tunisia (368,908); Ethiopia (274,187); Egypt (273,182); Libya (189,059) and Kenya (175,337). “The numbers are compiled by the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map).

