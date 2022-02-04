WHO: Africa needs to increase COVID-19 vaccination six-fold

The vaccination rate of Africans needs to increase six times if the continent is to meet the 70 per cent target set for the middle of this year. These are the highpoints of a webinar by the African Region of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Although COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Africa have risen significantly, the continent is struggling to expand rollout and presently, only 11 per cent of the African population is fully vaccinated.

The WHO, UNICEF, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and partners are launching a new initiative aimed at resolving bottlenecks that will enable African countries to get more vaccines. To date, Africa has received more than 587 million vaccine doses, 58 per cent through the COVAX Facility, 36 per cent from bilateral deals and six per cent through Africa Vaccines Acquisition Trust (AVAT) of the African Union. In January this year, 96 million doses were shipped to Africa, which is more than double that of six months ago.

