News

WHO: Africa needs to increase COVID-19 vaccination six-fold

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on WHO: Africa needs to increase COVID-19 vaccination six-fold

The vaccination rate of Africans needs to increase six times if the continent is to meet the 70 per cent target set for the middle of this year. These are the highpoints of a webinar by the African Region of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Although COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Africa have risen significantly, the continent is struggling to expand rollout and presently, only 11 per cent of the African population is fully vaccinated.

The WHO, UNICEF, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and partners are launching a new initiative aimed at resolving bottlenecks that will enable African countries to get more vaccines. To date, Africa has received more than 587 million vaccine doses, 58 per cent through the COVAX Facility, 36 per cent from bilateral deals and six per cent through Africa Vaccines Acquisition Trust (AVAT) of the African Union. In January this year, 96 million doses were shipped to Africa, which is more than double that of six months ago.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Real reason varsities’ll remain closed –Unions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

For roughly nine months, students of universities within the country had appealed to the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to find a common ground and in order to allow academic activities resume. Students have been at home since March 23 when ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike to demand amongst others; […]
News

IPOB: How Nnamdi Kanu exploited Igbo’s naivety, anger

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has tagged leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as an intelligent smart man who took advantage of the Igbo’s unhappiness and naivety. The former Imo governor disclosed this while speaking with Arise TV as he commented on IPOB’s secessionist agitation in the South-East. According […]
News Top Stories

At last, Sanwo-Olu signs Anti-grazing Law

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday signed the bill prohibiting open cattle grazing in the state into law.   The signing came 11 days after the bill was unanimously passed by the House of Assembly. Although farmer-herder crisis is not pronounced in Lagos, New Telegraph learnt that the law is to prevent the spillover of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica