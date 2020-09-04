Health

WHO: Africa to get 220m Covid-19 vaccine doses

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that once a Covid-19 vaccine is approved, Africa will get at least 220 million initial doses.
The first batch will prioritise front-line healthcare workers and vulnerable groups, according to the WHO Africa Program Area Manager Richard Mihigo.
He said distribution will be based on the population of each country, reports the BBC.
Mihigo said all 54 countries had expressed interest in a Covid-19 vaccine.
Africa has a population of more than 1.3 billion people.
The global vaccine initiative, called COVAX, intends to help purchase and fairly distribute 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021.
The initiative has nine vaccine candidates that are being tested globally.
Two of the vaccine candidates are currently being tested in Africa, according to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) boss Richard Hatchett.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Resident doctors issue fresh strike notice

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…extends ultimatum by 3 weeks The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended their early deadline given the Federal Government to meet their demands by three extra weeks. While demanding payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance to its members which it said was long overdue, the doctors warned that nothing would prevent them from embarking […]
Health

Too little sleep may affect your weight, sex life (2)

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

There are lots of health information on the internet. Health seminars and health talks are very common. Yet, one key area of health that has received little attention is the importance of getting enough sleep. What difference could an extra hour of sleep make in your life? Quite a lot. Infact, the gap between getting […]
Health

COVID-19: Eight doctors, nurses test positive at FMC Abeokuta

Posted on Author Reporter

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta   Eight medical workers, including doctors and nurses, have tested positive for coronavirus at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The development came barely a week after a two-and-half-year-old girl receiving treatment at the centre was confirmed positive for the deadly virus. The Head, Public Relations at the hospital, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: