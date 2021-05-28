WHO: Africa urgently needs 20m second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

…Nigeria inclusive in the supply plan

Africa needs at least 20 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the next six weeks to get second doses to all who received a first dose within the eight to 12-week interval between doses recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to WHO, a single dose of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine gives around 70 per cent protection for at least 12 weeks, where Nigeria alongside other nations are to benefit from.

New Telegraph learnt that data on the protection from one dose after 12 weeks is limited, however, COVID-19 antibodies have been found in the body up to six months after one dose. It was also gathered that the full course provided with a 12-week interval gives about 81 per cent protection for an extended period. Speaking at the World Health Assembly (WHA), WHO’s governing body earlier this week for all member states to support a massive vaccination push, WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in addition to this urgent need, another 200 million doses of any WHO Emergency Use Listed COVID-19 vaccine were needed so that the continent can vaccinate 10 per cent of its population by September.

Ghebreyesus said: “28 million COVID-19 doses, to date of different vaccines, have been administered in Africa, which represented less than two doses administered per 100 people in Africa. Globally, 1.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.” On his part, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said: “As supplies dry up, dosesharing is an urgent, critical and short-term solution to ensuring that Africans at the greatest risk of COVID- 19 get the much-needed protection. Africa needs vaccines now. Any pause in our vaccination campaigns will lead to lost lives and lost hope.

“It’s too soon to tell if Africa is on the cusp of a third wave. However, we know that cases are rising, and the clock is ticking so we urgently appeal to countries that have vaccinated their high-risk groups to speed up the dose-sharing to fully protect the most vulnerable people.” Moeti spoke during a virtual press conference Thursday facilitated by APO Group. She was joined by Honorable Semano Henry Sekatle, Minister of Health, Lesotho, and Her Excellency Stéphanie Seydoux, Ambassador for Global Health, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France. Also on hand to answer questions were Dr Richard Mihigo, Coordinator, Immunization and Vaccines Development Programme, WHO Regional Office for Africa, and Dr Nsenga Ngoy, Emergency Response Programme Manager, WHO Regional Office for Africa. Recall that France is the first country to share COVID- 19 vaccines from its domestic supply, donating over 31 000 doses to Mauritania, with another 74 400 set for imminent delivery. By this, France has pledged to share half a million more doses with six African countries in the next few weeks.

“The European Union and its Member States have pledged over 100 million doses for low-income countries by the end of 2021. The United States of America has pledged to share 80 million doses with lowerincome countries, and other high-income countries have expressed interest in sharing vaccines. Expediting these pledges is crucial and the COVAX Facility is a proven tool for swift delivery. “African countries that are unable to use all their vaccines are sharing them across the continent. While this prevents vaccine wastage, redistributing doses is costly and countries must roll out all available doses as soon as possible.

WHO is working closely with countries to improve vaccine rollout by optimizing delivery strategies and increasing uptake,” an official said. In the longer term, Africa must boost its manufacturing capacity for vaccines. Yet there is no quick-fix and putting the policies, processes and partnerships in place may take years. Intellectual Property waivers are a crucial first step but must come alongside the sharing of expertise and critical technologies. More than 100 WHO Member States, including 54 African countries are co-sponsoring a draft resolution led by Ethiopia which is being presented at this week’s World Health Assembly.

