News

WHO: Africa urgently needs 20m second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

…Nigeria inclusive in the supply plan

Africa needs at least 20 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the next six weeks to get second doses to all who received a first dose within the eight to 12-week interval between doses recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to WHO, a single dose of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine gives around 70 per cent protection for at least 12 weeks, where Nigeria alongside other nations are to benefit from.

New Telegraph learnt that data on the protection from one dose after 12 weeks is limited, however, COVID-19 antibodies have been found in the body up to six months after one dose. It was also gathered that the full course provided with a 12-week interval gives about 81 per cent protection for an extended period. Speaking at the World Health Assembly (WHA), WHO’s governing body earlier this week for all member states to support a massive vaccination push, WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in addition to this urgent need, another 200 million doses of any WHO Emergency Use Listed COVID-19 vaccine were needed so that the continent can vaccinate 10 per cent of its population by September.

Ghebreyesus said: “28 million COVID-19 doses, to date of different vaccines, have been administered in Africa, which represented less than two doses administered per 100 people in Africa. Globally, 1.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.” On his part, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said: “As supplies dry up, dosesharing is an urgent, critical and short-term solution to ensuring that Africans at the greatest risk of COVID- 19 get the much-needed protection. Africa needs vaccines now. Any pause in our vaccination campaigns will lead to lost lives and lost hope.

“It’s too soon to tell if Africa is on the cusp of a third wave. However, we know that cases are rising, and the clock is ticking so we urgently appeal to countries that have vaccinated their high-risk groups to speed up the dose-sharing to fully protect the most vulnerable people.” Moeti spoke during a virtual press conference Thursday facilitated by APO Group. She was joined by Honorable Semano Henry Sekatle, Minister of Health, Lesotho, and Her Excellency Stéphanie Seydoux, Ambassador for Global Health, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France. Also on hand to answer questions were Dr Richard Mihigo, Coordinator, Immunization and Vaccines Development Programme, WHO Regional Office for Africa, and Dr Nsenga Ngoy, Emergency Response Programme Manager, WHO Regional Office for Africa. Recall that France is the first country to share COVID- 19 vaccines from its domestic supply, donating over 31 000 doses to Mauritania, with another 74 400 set for imminent delivery. By this, France has pledged to share half a million more doses with six African countries in the next few weeks.

“The European Union and its Member States have pledged over 100 million doses for low-income countries by the end of 2021. The United States of America has pledged to share 80 million doses with lowerincome countries, and other high-income countries have expressed interest in sharing vaccines. Expediting these pledges is crucial and the COVAX Facility is a proven tool for swift delivery. “African countries that are unable to use all their vaccines are sharing them across the continent. While this prevents vaccine wastage, redistributing doses is costly and countries must roll out all available doses as soon as possible.

WHO is working closely with countries to improve vaccine rollout by optimizing delivery strategies and increasing uptake,” an official said. In the longer term, Africa must boost its manufacturing capacity for vaccines. Yet there is no quick-fix and putting the policies, processes and partnerships in place may take years. Intellectual Property waivers are a crucial first step but must come alongside the sharing of expertise and critical technologies. More than 100 WHO Member States, including 54 African countries are co-sponsoring a draft resolution led by Ethiopia which is being presented at this week’s World Health Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: FCTA alerts people with disabilities of dangers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken the campaign on COVID-19 prevention measures to the community of people living with disabilities, warning them of the impending dangers inherent in the pandemic. FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, who led the campaign yesterday when twelve welfare associations gathalered at the Old Parade Ground Garki, to receive […]
News Top Stories

SOUTH, MIDDLE BELT ULTIMATUM: IT’S TIME TO DEBATE OUR EXISTENCE IN NIGERIA, JANG TELLS FG

Posted on Author Musa Pam

…says it’s imperative to review 1999 Constitution as Nigeria can’t develop with lopsided military document A 2019 Presidential aspirant and former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang, has said that it was time the Federal Government provided the Southern and the Middle Belt parts of the country the opportunity to debate their existence […]
News Top Stories

PMS crisis: Under-recovery hits N40.5bn in 15 days

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Buhari queries minister, PPPRA boss   The value of underrecovery in the petroleum sector has risen to N40.5 billion in the first 15 days of March.   This emerged as President Muhammadu Buhari questioned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica