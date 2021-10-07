News

WHO approves malaria vaccine roll out in Africa after pilot

In order to tackle malaria, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the roll out of a malaria vaccine, called the RTS,S – across sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission. The development comes after the success of the pilot immunisation programmes which proved effective six years ago in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. To this end, children across much of Africa are to be vaccinated against malaria in a historic moment in the fight against the deadly disease. Malaria has been one of the biggest scourges on humanity for millennia and mostly kills babies and infants. The Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was ‘a historic moment’ . “The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” he said.

“[It] could save tens of thousands of young lives each year.” The vaccine, developed by the pharmaceutical giant the GlaxoSmith- Klime (GSK), is not going to replace all the other measures for controlling malaria such as insecticide- treated bed nets. It will be used alongside them to get closer to the goal of zero deaths from malaria. And it won’t be used outside of Africa where different forms of malaria, which the vaccine can’t protect against, are more prevalent. The findings of the pilots were discussed by two expert advisory groups at the WHO yesterday.

