WHO: Asymptomatic coronavirus patients, not infectious

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has made a complete Uturn and said asymptomatic coronavirus patients neither needed to be isolated nor quarantined or social distanced. While making the detour in its release yesterday, the WHO Technical Lead on COVID-19, Dr. Maria Kerkhove, said, “It seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual.” What Kerkhove’s statement means in effect is that asymptomatic coronavirus patients cannot even transmit coronavirus to another person.

This new position con-radicts the earlier position of the WHO, which claimed that an asymptomatic coronavirus patient could transmit the virus and consequently infect others. An asymptomatic laboratory- confirmed case is a person infected with COVID- 19 who does not develop symptoms. Asymptomatic transmission refers to transmission of the virus from a person, who does not develop symptoms. On the percentage of COVID-19 patients that are asymptomatic, data to date suggest that 80 per cent of infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15 per cent are severe infections, requiring oxygen and five per cent are critical infections, requiring ventilation.

