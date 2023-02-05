Faith

Who counsels you during your marriage conflict?

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele

As married couple, who do you run to for counsel when you have marital issues you cannot handle with your husband, wife or children? What kind of advice do they give you? Is the advice given to mend your home or to break it? It is very vital to know that God is the originator of the institution of marriage. His plan is for you to have a good and fruitful home.

If at all you must take your marital problem out to your family member or your in laws,, go to those who are cool headed and rely only on the word of God as their handbook to problem solving. When faced with serious marital problem, do not run to meet just anyone because they have been married for long, have experiences or because they are elderly, meet people that love God and are partakers of His word in their marriages. Also meet those who genuinely love you and desire the best for you and your family.

Many counsels from family members and friends have affected some homes negatively due to lack of knowledge and wisdom in handling such issues. Some base their counsel on tradition, culture, personal experiences and psychological reasoning instead of handling the problem with God’s words and according to His ways. Most importantly, allow the Great Counselor to lead you on who to meet for counsel. Pray about it and follow the word of God. Love you.

 

