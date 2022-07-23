Health

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has declared the Monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries an emergency of international concern.

Declaration of a disease or infection as an emergency is the WHO’s highest alert level for health threats, with the view to alert governments to take action to protect their populations.

Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, who noted that it was an outbreak amongst men having sex with men, said it could be contained if appropriate steps were taken.

He said: “Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners.

“That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups.”

An ongoing outbreak of the viral disease Monkeypox was confirmed in May 2022, beginning with a cluster of cases found in the United Kingdom.

From May 18 onwards, cases were reported from an increasing number of countries and regions, predominantly in Europe, but also in North and South America, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Since the beginning of 2022, 72 deaths were reported, all in Africa and as of July 23, there have been a total of 17,186 confirmed cases.

 

Embrace natural diets to live long: Biochemist tells present generation

The President, Biochemist Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BPAON), Olayemi Ikotun, has appealed to the present generation to embrace natural diets in order to live long. Ikotun made the appeal in Lagos on Sunday during the 2022 Biochemist Practitioners Induction Conference. He said that biochemists over the years have found out that natural medicinal supplements which […]
NAFDAC cautions against using insecticides as food preservatives

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged Nigerians to desist from using sniper and insecticides to preserve foods, warning that such practices was dangerous to health. Giving the warning in Lagos during the ongoing campaign and creation of awareness about the various infractions that impact negatively on Nigerians' health […]
First person cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown, dies

  The first person cured of HIV – Timothy Ray Brown – has died from cancer. Brown, who was also known as "the Berlin patient", was given a bone marrow transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to HIV. It meant he no longer needed anti-viral drugs and he remained free of the virus, […]

