News

WHO decries rising deaths from NCDs

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised the alarm over rising cases of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, and  highlighted that they were increasingly becoming the main cause of mortality in sub-Saharan Africa, where the diseases were responsible for 37 per cent of deaths in 2019.

 

This development was unveiled on the eve of a high-level heads of state and health leaders meeting in Ghana to find ways of accelerating progress against NCDs.

 

According to available data, deaths from NCDs rose from 24 per cent in 2000 to 37 per cent in 2019,largely due to weaknesses in the implementation of critical control measures including prevention, diagnosis and care.

 

According to the 2022 WHO NCD Progress Monitor, in Africa, between 50 per cent and 88 per cent of deaths in seven countries, mostly small island nations, are due to NCDs.

 

The report also finds that in seven other countries – the majority of them being Africa’s most populous – the diseases claimed between 100, 000 and 450, 000 lives annually.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Cannabis can mitigate sickle cell disease’s pain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said cannabis appears to be a safe and potentially effective treatment for the chronic pain that afflicts people with sickle cell disease.   These are the findings of a new clinical trial published in the ‘JAMA Network Open’.     The study is co-led by University of California (UC), […]
News

Ikpeazu to fresh graduates: Look beyond your certificates

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Aba Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged the pioneer graduates of Clifford University (CLU), Owerrinta in Abia State to apply all they have acquired in the  institution for their development, rather than relying on the honours written in their certificates.   Ikpeazu gave the advice during the graduation of the Alpha Graduating Class of […]
News

Lagos begins administration of Moderna vaccine

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Murtala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has commenced the administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 183 designated vaccination sites across the state. A statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, quoted the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, as confirming this yesterday after receiving a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica