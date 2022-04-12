WHO decries rising deaths from NCDs

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised the alarm over rising cases of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, and highlighted that they were increasingly becoming the main cause of mortality in sub-Saharan Africa, where the diseases were responsible for 37 per cent of deaths in 2019.

This development was unveiled on the eve of a high-level heads of state and health leaders meeting in Ghana to find ways of accelerating progress against NCDs.

According to available data, deaths from NCDs rose from 24 per cent in 2000 to 37 per cent in 2019,largely due to weaknesses in the implementation of critical control measures including prevention, diagnosis and care.

According to the 2022 WHO NCD Progress Monitor, in Africa, between 50 per cent and 88 per cent of deaths in seven countries, mostly small island nations, are due to NCDs.

The report also finds that in seven other countries – the majority of them being Africa’s most populous – the diseases claimed between 100, 000 and 450, 000 lives annually.

