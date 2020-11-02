WHO DG contracts COVID-19

Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus has tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced the status in a series of tweet on his verified handle @Dr.Tedros.

According to him: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms but will self quarantine over the coming days and self quarantine from home.

“My colleagues and I at WHO will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable.”

Ghebreyesus and other officials at the WHO have been at the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic since it broke out early in the year.

Like this: Like Loading...