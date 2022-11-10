Health

WHO experts strengthen pharmacovigilance of malaria drugs

Posted on Author Benjamin Okwuise

Experts from World Health Organisation (WHO), Thai FDA and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) have discussed and provided solutions on how Pharmacovigilance of Antimalarial Drugs can be addressed, saying general education and communication about medicines should be a priority.

The Team Lead, Pharmacovigilance at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Geneva in Switzerland, Shanthi Pal said such public education has become necessary to enlighten the populace about the danger irrational use of medicine could pose to citizens as well as the importance of reporting adverse drug reactions to appropriate authority. Shathi disclosed this during a webinar on Pharmacovigilance of Antimalarial Drugs, which was organised by Asian Pacific Malaria Elimination Network (APMEN) working group on Monday. According to her, “drugs are dangerous and some may also be useful.”

Shanthi went further explaining Pharmacovigilance as the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or any other medicines-related problem. Shanthi concluded that there’s a need for general education and communication about medicines and public health programmes.

Dr. Watcharee Rungapiromnan of the Pharmacist Health Product Vigilance Center, Thai Food and Drug Administration, Nonthabun in Thailand highlighted the integration of pharmacies into an ongoing feasibility study of Glucose 6 Phosphate Dehydrogenase (G6PD) medications. Watcharee went further by introducing the 3S’ which are Smart, Safety and Surveillance aimed to strengthen Pharmacovigilance System and practice among low and middle income countries and also to help identify, assess and manage risk relating to new medicines and vaccines.

 

Our Reporters

