Who is afraid of Prof. Osinbajo?

In the last few days, perhaps weeks, some media wonks have continually assailed our sensibilities with avalanche of irreverent articles aimed, particularly at ambushing Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The purpose, I daresay is to discourage him from aspiring for the highest office in the land, on account of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s interest which they assume may be jeopardised, if the Osinbajo eventually throws his hat in the ring.

If Tinubu has good intentions which I believe he has for the nation, then he should be at peace with himself. Osinbajo or no Osinbajo, he will clinch the crown by all means legitimate.

Don’t forget the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and benefactor of the Vice President has not only indicated interest in the race, he has equally commenced the process of building bridges across the various planks of divide within and outside his party caucus.

This writer would not have considered the option of voicing his view on a matter between brothers, if the marketers of Tinubu had taken to the path of honour and decency by restricting their theses to the viability of Asiwaju’s political aspiration and what it portends for Nigerian masses, if at all he gets the nod of the electorate.

By the way, what’s my business if Gambari pa Fulani? But far from it. These writers, instead prefer to indulge in insidious polemics of whipping up sentiments in order to conjure moral opprobrium against the person of the Vice President, so as to truncate his legitimate ambition to contest the presidential election. Neither is this healthy nor tidy for our nascent democracy.

We will never get beyond this stage of our democratic journey if we do not put a stop to the ‘pull him down’ syndrome which defines our political trajectory in the main. It is a charade that has no place in democratic practice. We cannot continue to play the game of politics in this fashion and expect quantum leap in our democratic sojourn.

This campaign of “you must not contest the APC primaries against your benefactor,” framed in our usual cultural euphemism will only help to shrink the gains of democracy at best. Therefore, it is totally not acceptable. And moreso, it is undemocratic.

The write-ups which are no more than rhetorical frippery, seek to persuade the public to believe that the Prof lacks moral rectitude and candour and sound judgement despite his avowed lofty height in satori and social standing.

Incidentally, the VP has not revealed his political compass despite the convergence of opinions in his favour with regards to the highest office in the land. Even so some individuals are worried silly by his silence.

Prof Osinbajo is a marketable product any day, given his enviable pedigree and his array of laudable exploits both in academics and public service. Many analysts believe he is most suited to take over from his boss because of his cognitive competence, chemistry and credibility.

May be the sonorous voices of his supporters across the nation especially in the North are a source of spook to other aspirants. It may surprise you to know that he does not know a large number of his supporters.

But the numbers keep increasing by the day. Indeed, there’s a general belief that Prof. Osinbajo is the right person for the job at this juncture of our political history as a result of his intellectual profundity, passion and political orientation and sophistication.

At least it would provide us the opportunity to break away from the stream of the past. Prof is eminently qualified to contest the forthcoming general elections, if he so desires. It is his right to so exercise, not minding the bulwarks being placed on his path to political Jericho.

Left alone, I would persuade the Vice President to throw his hat in the ring now. The heaven will not fall on anyone here on earth, let alone in heaven. Let’s test the popularity of some of our aspirants through debates on national television. Let’s see who will blink first.

This is my considered view. Peretu is social commentator and political analyst

