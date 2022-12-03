Who is Bukkykoga, BKGlam Group CEO?

The secrets of successful people are in their stories. They are ordinary citizens of the earth doing extraordinary things. The difference between them and those who are wishing for success is that they dared to do the things others are afraid of.

It is old fashioned to think that success is reserved for the male folks alone. Young women have turned the tables on what used to be the norm and they have become source of inspiration to all and sundry.

Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, better known as Bukkykoga, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BKGlam Group, that comprises an event-planning outfit, BKGlam Events and a fashion and styling subsidiary, BKGlam International.

Like some Nigerians, Bukkykoga, who hails from Lagos State, relocated to the United Kingdom years ago in search of greener pastures. It was there that she ignited her entrepreneurial spirit. Bukkykoga started to build her business empire seven years ago in 2015, two years after she bagged a degree in Business Administration and Human Resources from Plymouth University in the United Kingdom.

Bukkykoga, has successfully built the two arms of her business into top brands by becoming sought after choices of the elites in the UK, Europe and other parts of the world when it comes to planning and hosting of world-class wedding ceremonies, birthdays, anniversaries, awards, get togethers, etc.

Bukkykoga epitomises hardwork, creativity and uses the power of imagination to interprete what her clients want on their occasion, and by that, she has on many instances successfully made dreams come true for them through breath-taking decorations and creating ambience that looks heavenly.

It is no surprise how her brands have became the choice of those who really appreciate and fancy magnificence, bringing into perfection lighting, combination of colours to communicate at glamorous occasions, and many uncommon touch of difference that separates her from the rest.

“We plan luxury, stylish, elegant, classic, glamorous event, and are the Luxury Wedding Planners for sophisticated individual or couples who demand first class service and a world class wow event,” Bukkykoga wrote on her instagram page

Continuing, Bukonla Ifedayo Esan said: “From weddings, birthday, anniversary e.t.c… in the UK to destination weddings in Europe and beyond, our services and professionalism is outstanding, we strive to be the best at all our events and styling, and several clients have been kind enough to state that we deliver the very best in all our services.”

Bukkykoga, who is also a British citizen, is also a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion design. She has stitched some of the world’s most admired outfits worn by celebrities who gaitly stole the show at world-class events. Her fashion brand, BKGlam International, earned the respect of all at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, (AMVCA), which held in Lagos in May this year.

A-list celebrities, including multiple award-winning actress, Toyin Abraham, proudly flaunted her out-of-this-world outfit Ferragamo would be absolute proud of. The Nollywood director and producer acknowledged on the red carpet that she was wearing Bukkykoga’sfashion brand.

