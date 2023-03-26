Who is James Akinwande, UK-based international legal representative

Success is a product of many things coming into fusion. It is not different in the big world of entertainment. What we are all left to see is the celebrated figures just doing their thing to the cheers of mammoth crowds. However, negotiations, contracts and contacts that make the stars shine; without which shows and gigs wouldn’t ever take place are handled by heroes behind the scene.

James Akinwande is not just an individual who makes such big international events happen for Nigerian celebrities, he is much more than that. He boasts of one of the most intimidating profiles one would find in a lifetime. And above all, he is an inventor.

It is not common to find a man with different personalities and fitting perfectly into each of them the best possible way one can imagine on a professional level.

Akinwande, who hails from Owo Town in Ondo State, is also an ardent golfer, and many hold the belief that golfers are ‘abnormal people who hold steel-made clubs to propel a ball into a long distance hole seeking either a birdie, bogey or an eagle.

In all fairness, as strange as golf and golfers might be, Akinwande, who is also known as ‘jamesgolf22’, is more dynamic in the ways he puts perfection into what he does. As an international lawyer, he represents some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers on the global stage. He is the International Artist Manager of Kenny Blaq and functions as a Compliance Consultant to AY and Broda Shaggi.

James Akinwande studied Electrical Electronics Engineering at the Ondo State Polytechnic, Owo, after which he obtained a degree at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, his home town. He then subsequently studied at the University of East London; Birkbeck College; University of Westminster and finally at London Metropolitan University. Since he concluded his secondary education in 1998, he has been on the quest for knowledge, which reminds one that his successes are not accidental.

Akinwande has been married to his lovely wife, Rowena, for over 25 years and blessed with three boys, with the first now an undergraduate. Of all the personalities Akinwande embodies, one that would call for anyone’s interest is how he became an inventor. His recent invention in cooking device now enlists him as one of 50 Nigerian-born inventors and his recent invention has been licensed by the UK Intellectual Property Office.

In a recent question and answer session, Akinwande responded to questions about his life, family, career and invention, stating that, “my invention was my wife’s idea.

You know how it is when you think about something that has never been done but you know it’s possible.

“The idea was birthed in 1999 but we were so poor and could not afford the patent fees… or prototype.

Fifteen years later, in 2014: God had blessed us enough to find the invention from design to patent fees… they don’t come cheap at all,” he said.

“You don’t want to know how much this has cost till date.I discovered “INNOVATE”.. who helped with an acceptable design and connected us with the best Patent lawyers in Britain. We applied in 2015 and my patent application got an approval in 2019.

“I really desire that God helping my invention to be in every home all over the world. I witnessed an interview in 1995 where a major player in telecoms wished his mobile phone is used by every household on Earth.

I believe he has achieved that goal 25 years later.”

James Akinwande has more than 19 years experience in Legal, Compliance, Business and Immigration Law in Europe and Canada.

On how he became highly sought-after by Nigerian celebrities as a representative on the global stage, he said: “We started in 2005 with Ben T.V. I am not sure if I am allowed to mention the names of the A listed artists we consulted for, due to the confidentiality agreement we signed back then; but as for Kenny Blaq, Brodda Shaggi and AY Comedian. I believe favour of God and experience in Legal practice has contributed immensely to this.”

Successful people would always flaunt their role models and go further in explaining how impactful they have been on their journey to stardom. But it is different with Akinwande because of his love for golf, who, strangely, has attained recognition in many careers without one.

“I have invested a lot of time and energy in studying people: I am yet to meet a man or woman that I would love to be … with all due respect. When you get to really know people and their flaws; you’ll thank God for your own life and know that only God is perfect. I admire a lot of great men, but I don’t think I have a role model yet,” stressed Akinwande.

