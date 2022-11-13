Who is Mrs Dora Olanrewaju Kayode, top female football agent?

Sometimes, it appears that women are better impact makers than men. When they venture into an endeavour assumed to be heritage of male folks, they really shatter the glass ceilings and tear down the steel barriers.

Women are growing in all ramifications into the round leather game, but having them as football agent sounds like near-impossible because of the stereotype the society has built against them.

However, Mrs Dora Olanrewaju Kayode, wife of Nigerian footballer, Olarenwaju Ayobami Kayode, has brought down that wall. Dora Kayode is the first female FA Licensed Football Agent in Nigeria, and she manages her hubby and other stars on the game.

Alumni of the Federal Government Girls’ College, Umuahia and Law degree holder from Madonna University Okija in Anambra State, has proven the mental strength women possess and stressed that they can achieve whatever they are determined to do.

Dora Kayode is the definition of strength and a pride to her gender. The football agent has demonstrated that a woman can literally dig through the mountains with bare hands.

She competes in the same space with the likes of renowned football agents such as Jorge Mendes, Jonathan Barnett and the late Mino Raiola. The profession is not designed for feeble minds, and for a woman at that, it naturally means she has the grit, perhaps better than the men in there.

Such a laudable achievement by her and career that demands fortitude, highest professionalism, business savviness, boldness and many more. This rare gem of a woman is demonstrating that, even beyond the ability of many of her international male counterparts.

Among other things, Mrs Dora Olanrewaju Kayode stands out for her beauty, apart from her professional discharges. She has three lovely boys and dedicates time to her family, and the constant demand of her job is never in doubt.

In 2020, the dependable lawyer facilitated Olanrewaju Kayode, a former Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles and Dream Team’s loan move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor.

Last year, Dora Kayode was crowned as the Outstanding Female Football Agent of the year in Nigeria, after a stellar year of positive contributions to the development of the game in the country, at the 11TH Diamond Special Recognition Awards Worldwide, 2021, Nigeria Edition. She dedicated the award to her family and spoke of her determination to make history.

“It’s a pleasure to see so many great people here today. Thanks to Diamond Special for this honor and making it devoid of any scandal and much love to everyone who believed in me and still believing in me,” Dora Kayode stated.

“To my family that have been with me always, I want to make history as a football agent. It is a big motivation seeing you all support and cheer me up always,” added Dora Kayode.

The mother of three boys is also a real estate developer. She has developed and invested in a lot of properties in Lagos and across the country.

Dora Kayode’s area of focus in real estate includes residential properties, investment trusts (REITs) commercial real estate, which includes office buildings, hotels, shopping centers and conservation lands.

