Who is responsible for impoverishment of Nigerians (2)

Last week we differed with the Federal Government’s standpoint that state governors are responsible for the impoverishment of Nigerians. Our standpoint is that both the three tiers of government are guilty of the crime of impoverishment of Nigeria as alleged by Mr Clement Agba during Federal Executive Council meeting briefing. The culture of poverty is beyond the cognition of Mr Agba and Nigerian governments.

Poverty is tied to the existential origin of Nigeria and thus it is systemic thereby not easily amenable to cognition hence the diagnosis such as the one conducted by Mr Agba’s federal government gives false results and wrong prescriptive solutions. For you to appreciate the nature of poverty in Nigeria you need the tools of correct diagnosis as some sociologists, historians and economists such as Adams Smith, Malthus, Andrew Kamarck, Ellsworth Huntington, John Kenneth Galbraith, Paul Streeten, James M. Blaut, and Walter Rodney down to David Landes have utilized diverse tools to study the phenomena.

These researchers on wealth and poverty of nations have considered several factors including nature and geography, societal and governance system, historical disruptions such as slave trade and colonialism, knowledge and leadership challenges. But in all these factors, the vital missing link is knowledge as the genie of freedom and liberty. These are the essential and pivotal keys to the growth of wealth of nation or its poverty.

At the backdrop of this understanding we may proceed to consider how true the above analysis is true of Nigeria as we have submitted that it is ignorance that is at the root of Nigeria’s poverty condition for both the Nigerian governments are ignorant of the virus of poverty ravaging Nigeria. Let’s consider first the foundational or existential origin of Nigeria.

The foundational or existential origin of Nigeria as is the case of most African states has been studied by researchers such as Walter Rodney and Nigerian historians such as Kenneth Onwuka Dike in his ‘Trade and Politics in the Niger Delta’ and Tekena Tamuno’s Oil Wars in the Niger Delta (1894-2009) and Jimanze Ego Alowes’ Corruption in Africa… and their respective conclusions centre on foundational or existential origins of Nigeria.

As highlighted in the first part of this essay, the foundational curse remains the British’s lack of goodfaith in the creation, structuring and constitutional framework of Nigeria as it regarded Nigeria purely as a colonial formations; an economic facility dedicated to the service of British metropolitan political economy.

The British malevolent intention would not have constituted much problem it poses today if it had stopped at that narrow end but it went beyond that to design and permanently patent Nigeria in international legal order as a neo-colonial facility forever tied to Britain’s apron string. And this is the core problem, as the state structure and constitutional framework had entrenched in it a leadership corps that is beholden upon Britain for directions and motions. Most importantly, Britain had in combing the over 250 ethnic nationalities made it a behemoth lacking in social compact and sown with social distrusts and fears that ensure that such internal schisms and rivalries and other contradictions would militate against the emergence of any politically well-directed state with passionate and charismatic leadership to push it up for sovereign detachment from neo-colonial appendages.

So, the major factor of Nigeria’s culture of poverty is western imperialism and its economic system. This state structure and constitutional framework were based on Indirect Rule System that recognized the autocrat in the person of the emir, the Oba and the Warrant Chief supervised by British officials as fulcrum of governance system in Nigeria.

This autocratic system was so much stultifying and stifling of the creative energies and social capital of colonial Nigeria that the successor of Lord Lugard (Sir Hugh Clifford) condemned it as an “untrammelled autocracy without counterpart anywhere else in British West Africa.” Governor Clifford sought to change this Lugardic system but got stern rebuke and was quickly posted out of Nigeria as British Colonial Office officials vowed that any British colonial official not comfortable with Lugardic System cannot expect to be in Nigeria.

This autocratic system introduced by Lugard in 1914 has remained the state structure and constitutional framework in Nigeria till date under the 1999 Constitution. As under the British so also present leadership as the president, governors and chairmen/councilors are constitutionally not amenable to the people’s control and are practically above the law in management of the country. So Mr Agba in his essay ‘Furthering the poverty Conservation’ (Vanguard, 21/12/22) listed the indicators his Federal Government used in arriving at its Multidimensional Poverty Index and the roles of his Federal Government, State and Local Councils in achieving them but he was clearly mistaken and acting

in crass ignorance. There are seven indicators out of the listed 14 indicators where the Federal, State and local governments have concurrent powers while the states and local councils have concurrent roles in three indicators while states have sole responsibility in four indicators and local councils have sole power in one indicator.

Federal Government, State and Local Councils have joint responsibility in Nutrition, Food Security, Housing Materials, Cooking Fuel, Unemployment, Underemployment and Security Stock while States are responsible for Water, Water Reliability, Sanitation and Assets (Land, etc), the State and Local Councils have joint responsibility in Time to Healthcare, School Attendance, School Leg (whatever that means) and Local Councils are responsible for Sanitation. Now, compare the federal and subnational entities’ assigned responsibilities and ask where each has overarching control and powers of action distinct from each other under the 1999 Constitution.

None in material terms! Grouped in broad terms we are talking about Agriculture (Food Security), healthcare/water/sanitation, energy/electricity, Housing, Employment and Security and you wonder where the Federal Government has acted differently from the states and local government councils to exonerate itself from blame or responsibility for the impoverishment of Nigerians. None.

The Federal Government controls virtually all aspects of life in Nigeria and the other two sub national units act as appendages. But most invidious is the palpable paralysis this autocracy has engendered in Nigeria as the lack of freedom – the very germ or genie of societal progress has been destroyed by the autocratic power in the tiers of government, while the people are rendered immobile and enslaved. David Landes in denouncing despotism quoted Andrew March’s often cited Hippocrate’s Air Waters Places where he declared: “where there are kings, there must be the greatest cowards.

For men’s souls are enslaved and refuse to risks readily and recklessly to increase the power of some body else. But Independent people, take risks on their behalf and not on behalf of others, are willing and eager to go into danger, for they themselves enjoy the prize of victory.”

That is the power of freedom to constitute government and to control it. Is Nigeria under the power of government freely constituted by its people and controlled by them? Certainly not. Is the Federal Government justified in its accusation of the States as the culprit in the impoverishment of Nigeria? No. Historicity bears this out. The Federal Government’s Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa’s politics of stifling the Western Region (1962-1966) led to crises culminating in the coups and the Biafra war.

