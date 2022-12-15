WHO is responsible for the impoverishment of Nigerians? (1)

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 after the Federal Executive Council meeting at Abuja, Mr Clement Agba, Federal Minister of State for Budget and Planning while briefing journalists stirred the hornet’s nest when he claimed that Nigerians should hold state governors responsible for the poverty ravaging Nigerians and the culture of impoverishment that keeps hiking the rate of poverty to its present level of 133 millions in 2022.

This is a serious accusation and some governors did not take this accusation lightly. Consequently, some governors were up in arms against the federal government’s accusation by denying the allegation maintaining that they have done what their mandate stipulated in satisfaction of the people’s needs. What is the substance of the federal government’s accusation against the governors?

Mr Agba told Nigerians that inspite of several federal policies to alleviate poverty in Nigeria state governors are stultifying federal efforts in their states by their socio-economic policies and programmes that tilt in favour of white elephant and prestige projects that are largely irrelevant to states and rural dwellers. According to Mr Agba, the projects chosen by governors bear no relevance to the economic and social wellbeing of Nigerians as such projects (airports, flyovers and such white elephant and prestige projects) do not advance the wellbeing of Nigerians but rather impoverish Nigerians irreversibly.

Mr Agba’s press briefing exonerated the Federal Government of the conundrum of poverty in Nigeria thereby shifting the blame to governors. According to Mr. Agba, the federal government has done its best to alleviate poverty in Nigeria but there don’t seem to be a reflection of this effort in improving the poverty level as shown by the National Bureau of Statistics’ report of 133 million Nigerians living in abject poverty.

The remaining large number is living at differing levels of poverty and squalor hence Nigeria has been designated by world bodies as the poverty capital of the world. Mr Agba claims that the Federal Government has discharged its duty of alleviating poverty by its policies in conducting the multi-dimensional poverty index report that ex-rayed the “different pieces, intensity and causes” of poverty in Nigeria. This report establishes that 72% of poor people are in rural areas. According to Mr Agba his ministry and that of finance wondered why the previous national development plans have failed to tame poverty despite the money committed to it through policies and schemes such as the National Social Investment Programme and National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy.

Having pondered this albatross, Mr Agba surmised that the failure to tame poverty in Nigeria is largely attributable to the lack of complimentarily by state governors who, instead of focusing on projects/policies to advance the socio-economic wellbeing of the people deploy state sources to build skyscrapers, airports and flyovers at state capitals rather than building socio-economic infrastructure such as roads, education and health and electrification infrastructure to facilitate agricultural and rural industrial development through medium and small scale enterprises. But given this federal accusation and denials, where does the blame lie? Both the Federal Government and the states are guilty of impoverishment of Nigerians. A casual Webster dictionary definition of impoverishment means “to make poor”, “to deprive of strength, richness or fertility by depleting or draining of something essential.”

So, when Federal Government accuses states of impoverishment of Nigerians, it is simply saying that state governors are by their policies and projects making Nigerians poor, depriving them of societal strength, richness or fertility (productivity) by depleting or draining essential social energy and capital of the society. This is a weighty charge the implication of which neither the Federal Government nor the state governors appreciate or understand. At a deeper level, the poverty of Nigeria flows from its existential origin. Recall that Nigeria was not founded to serve the best interests of its inhabitants but rather the profit motives of British mercantile interests.

When British explorers/ adventurers discovered Nigeria’s ethnic communities, their home government precipitated communal squabbles and crises and on these pretexts they conquered these communities starting from Lagos (1851-1862), Benin (1897), Abeokuta/Ijebu, Aro/Igboland, Niger Delta City states and Sokoto Caliphate (1897-1909).

The conquest and subjugation of Nigeria led to its eventual colonisation and British rulership. This conquest/ subjugation and colonial rule undermined the socio-cultural and economic development of the people as the country is regarded primarily as a dedicated facility for economic exploitation to serve metropolitan British economy. To sustain British colonial rule, the people must be impoverished to stifle any dissent and challenge which indigenous rulers inherited and are upholding. This is the culture of poverty responsible for Nigeria’s underdevelopment.

The nationalists (Azikiwe, Awolowo and Balewa) were more interested in sacking the British to inherit the state structure and socioeconomic system set up by the British instead of abolishing that system and supplanting same with a new indigenous system as the American founding fathers did for the USA after 1776 Independence. Having inherited the British colonial system, it did not surprise anybody including the departing British colonialists that the country will not endure and if it endures, it would be a society wracked by poverty, ignorance, crimes and turmoil.

Barely four years from 1960, when Nigeria got its independence, it was plunged into crises that consumed over three million lives and destroyed property worth trillions of naira and above all, entrenched principles of conquest and rulership. Can this poverty be solved? Impossible! As long as the present Nigeria state structure and the constitutional framework with its political system are retained Nigeria will continue to impoverish its people because it is not meant to benefit the people but to devour them to satisfy the desires of the custodians of the system both within and outside Nigeria.

This much has been exposed by the declassified British imperial records as published by the Institute of Commonwealth Studies of the University of London in 2001. Mr Agba and his Federal Government do not understand this quagmire. So, ignorance has been the source of Nigeria’s troubles. Mr Agba and his Federal Government and the state governors are operating a system they least understand hence Mr Agba thinks that different National Development Plans from 1960 to date and the multi-dimensional poverty Index, National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy and the National Social Investment Programme can be of any help.

They are shambolic and ineffectual. Who or what is responsible this poverty condition? Neocolonialism foisted on Nigeria between 1949 and 1960 when Britain designed and instituted Nigerian state structure with autocratic constitutional framework and entrenched selected elite to manage it for it is responsible. In British’s declassified imperial records, it predicted the problems Nigeria is grappling with now. Apportioning blame is useless because the Federal Government is the fountain head of the constitutional framework and the political system which are autocratic and inflexible. It relates to the states as vassals.

The Federal Government being not productive other than to extract rent from petroleum resources and share same to the vassals to redistribute creates consumptive culture which according to David Landes (Harvard professor of history/economics) in his study of the wealth and poverty of nations entails waste, deterioration and destruction of society. When state governors get shares of petroleum rents, they deploy same to whatever catches their fancies which are the so-called ‘concrete developments’ public eyes can see such as airports, flyovers and such like white elephant and prestige projects that make good public impression but lack substance in advancing the material wellbeing of the people.

In any case, since both the federal government and state governors are like publicans/tax collectors they scoop personal rent from the rent paid for mineral resources exploited by neocolonial western corporations to fund these humongous public projects. The federal and state officials’ personal shares of the rent (public revenue) by means of salaries, allowances and monies realised from inflated contracts, proceeds of crime in a way, are deployed to service their personal perpetuation schemes in politics and elections. And who bears the brunt of this criminal enterprise? Nigerian society by way of impoverishment, disease, ignorance and crimes.

