Who is the founder of Getfitng Adekemi Oladipo?

Adekemi Oladipo is a golden fish that has no hiding place. She is the Chief Executive Officer of GetFitNg Technology Limited, a company generally known for dealing in the business of providing the best waist trimming products and services in Nigeria and arguably out of Africa.

GetFitNg, which Oladipo founded in 2018, with its headquarters in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), aims to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle among Nigerians through its quality and comfortable range of body shaping, wearable waist trimmers.

The establishment boasts as the leading supplier of top class fitness wearables in Sub-Sahara Africa, and unrivalled as one of the fastest growing indigenous start-ups in Nigeria, with the brand’s acceptability and credibility heaping by the day.

Oladipo ensures GetFitNg delivers top notch services to customers through the use sale of latest wearable technologies to achieve the desired waist sizes.

One of it is the Getfir Apple Cider Gummies, which is the first of its kind in Africa.

“Getfitng is a purveyor pioneer of our ‘trend’ of waist trainers. We are actually into waist trimmers and not trainers, even though waist trainer is the common language. There is a difference; our products don’t sculpt or train your body to a particular shape, they assist in reducing your belly fat,” the GetFitNg Technology Limited CEO stated.

Continuing, the founder of Getfitng said: “The Getfit Apple Cider Gummies is the first of its kind in Africa. It is twice as effective as the regular apple cider available abroad because it is produced specifically for the African person who eats a lot of food that makes him or her prone to extra fat.”

“Getfit is popular,” she noted, adding that: “We don’t just sell waist trimmers; we are there to guide and motivate you to achieve the result.”

The entrepreneur took her drive to see Nigerians live healthy lifestyle to a whole new level recently, following the launch of an e-portal, a platform targeted at providing insights into its customers and prospective ones shedding unwanted belly fat.

On the launch of the new initiative, she explained that the motive is to create a way out for Nigerians, as people’s eating habit and lifestyle naturally attract obesity.

“The online platform is an e-learning portal dedicated solely to teach how to live a healthy, fit-life and eat healthily. The rate of obesity is high in African and a lot of people do not have the knowledge of how to avoid being obese. So we are teaching online on how to achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle easily without breaking the bank.

“We registered students and courses on the site. And those enrolled have access to these Do-It-Yourself teachings such as tips on healthy living, a good diet, and easy but effective exercises that will help them to curb tendencies that could lead to obesity. We will be adding more courses subsequently,” averred the Getfitng amazon.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...