WHO issues alert over Indian-made cough syrups after 66 deaths

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a global alert over four cough syrups after the world body warned they could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia. The syrups have been “potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children”, it said. The products were manufactured by an Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which had failed to provide guarantees about their safety, the WHO added.

The WHO identified the medicines as Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup. The four products had been identified in The Gambia, but “may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions”, the WHO added, in the alert published on its website.

