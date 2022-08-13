Who leaves Biggie’s House tomorrow?

Two weeks in Biggie’s House saw the duo of Christy O and Cyph make the first list of evicted housemates in the seventh edition of Big Brother Naija Level Up alongside Beauty Tukura, who was disqualified from the show. Tomorrow the fate of Bryann, Khalid, Groovy, Ilebaye and Phyna will be determined considering the number of viewer’s votes to remain on the show and in run for the N100m grand Prize. As part of the show, Modella, a fake housemate, made her way into Biggie’s House after the first week and was given a task by Biggie to shake up the relationships in the house.

Fans and viewers expected her to go for the most obvious ship in the house, Beauty and Groovy. However, it remains uncertain if Beauty’s territorial attitude towards Groovy prevented her from carrying out that duty. Instead, Chomzy was the one that shook the ship, eventually leading to the unfortunate incident that led to Beauty’s disqualified from the show.

Also, another fake housemate, Deji is not acting as expected. Instead, he eats noodles and holds diary sessions with some housemates, leading to the introduction of two more housemates tagged; Riders (Chizzy and Rachel), who are in for the ride and not the prize money. The third head of house game this week saw Adekunle emerged winner.

