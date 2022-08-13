Arts & Entertainments

Who leaves Biggie’s House tomorrow?

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Two weeks in Biggie’s House saw the duo of Christy O and Cyph make the first list of evicted housemates in the seventh edition of Big Brother Naija Level Up alongside Beauty Tukura, who was disqualified from the show. Tomorrow the fate of Bryann, Khalid, Groovy, Ilebaye and Phyna will be determined considering the number of viewer’s votes to remain on the show and in run for the N100m grand Prize. As part of the show, Modella, a fake housemate, made her way into Biggie’s House after the first week and was given a task by Biggie to shake up the relationships in the house.

Fans and viewers expected her to go for the most obvious ship in the house, Beauty and Groovy. However, it remains uncertain if Beauty’s territorial attitude towards Groovy prevented her from carrying out that duty. Instead, Chomzy was the one that shook the ship, eventually leading to the unfortunate incident that led to Beauty’s disqualified from the show.

Also, another fake housemate, Deji is not acting as expected. Instead, he eats noodles and holds diary sessions with some housemates, leading to the introduction of two more housemates tagged; Riders (Chizzy and Rachel), who are in for the ride and not the prize money. The third head of house game this week saw Adekunle emerged winner.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

At Emergence exhibition, five artists chart new paradigm

Posted on Author Agwu Enekwachi

Towards the end of the 2021 Lagos art season, five artistfriends, under the aegis of Circle of Independent Artists (CIA), held an art exhibition titled “Emergence,” to lend their artistic voices to emergent local and global social issues.   The artists, Heymann Ogbemi, Augustus Nweke, Agboge Thomas Oghale, Nnabuogor Azuka and Ogbeta John, have retained […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jussie Smollett’s alleged attackers no longer interested intestifying against him

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Nigerian men who allegedly attacked Hollywood star, Jussie Smollett in 2019, are said to be no longer interested in testifying against him. The two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundario are now reportedly unwilling to testify against the actor. PageSix reports that the brothers have changed their minds because they feel as if police are […]
Arts & Entertainments

How Omo Ghetto became Nollywood’s highest grossing film

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Omo Ghetto: The Saga‘, a 2020 film co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, her husband, has overtaken Kemi Adetiba’s ‘The Wedding Party’ to become the highest grossing Nollywood film of all time. A statement by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) revealed that the movie has so far grossed N468,036,300 after holding the number […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica