WHO monitors new COVID-19 'Mu' variant 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that it is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant, labelled “Mu”.

Mu variant has mutations indicating potential resistance to vaccines

Named after the twelfth letter in the Greek alphabet; the variant is known scientifically as B.1.621 and was first detected in Colombia in January 2021, according to the WHO’s weekly COVID-19 epidemiological update.

It was subsequently classified as a variant of interest (VOI) by WHO on August 30.

The WHO further added that the Mu variant “has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape.”

As such, further studies are required on the new variant to better understand it.

Thus far, since its initial identification in January 2021, Mu cases have been reported in South America and Europe.

However, the WHO added that its global prevalence among sequenced cases had declined to below 0.1 per cent, with the exception of Colombia, where it is at 39 per cent, and in Ecuador, where the prevalence is at 13 per cent.

AFP reported that there is concern over the emergence of new virus mutations amidst rising infection rates stemming from the Delta variant transmitting among unvaccinated populations, and places where COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed.

In total, the WHO has identified four variants of concern, including the Delta strain which is present in 170 countries, and the Alpha strain; which has been identified in 193 countries. Meanwhile, five variants, including Mu, are being monitored.

Reporter

