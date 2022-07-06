News Top Stories

WHO: Monkeypox cases top 5,000

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that 5,322 laboratory- confirmed cases of monkeypox had been reported to it in the current outbreak, 85 per cent of which are in Europe. Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox. Though case numbers are rapidly increasing, the United Nations health agency has not set a date for its emergency committee on monkeypox to convene for a second meeting. Details released by the WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib in Geneva showed that “From January 1 to June 30 this year, we have 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases and one death.”

The number has increased by 56 per cent in eight days. The previous figure given by the WHO, for the period up to June 22, was 3,413 cases. A surge in monkeypox cases has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. Chaib said infections had now been reported in 53 countries.

 

