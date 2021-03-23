Health

WHO: Nigeria far from achieving 2025 national TB target

…as FG, USAID, others  decry low case detection in Nigeria

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2021 Wold Tuberculosis (TB) Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has said Nigeria was far from achieving its target of diagnosing, treating and placing TB patients on preventive therapy, in the 2021-2025 National TB Strategic Plan.

This came as the Federal Government, the WHO, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other international and national TB networks raised concerns over the low TB case detection in the country, one of the lowest globally.

WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombos, who spoke at the TB Day Ministerial Briefing and official launch of the Unified National TB Campaign and ACSM Guideline, lamented that the poor budgetary funding of TB was a major threat to Nigeria’s achievement of its targets, which was committed to at the United Nations High Level meeting (UNHLM) on TB in 2018.

Commending the 15 percent increase in TB case notifications in the country in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he, however, stressed the need to find the missing cases through surveillance.

