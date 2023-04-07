WHO organises workshop for journalists, social media influencers

To curb the increasing cases of an epidemic in Borno State, the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has organized a three-day capacity-building workshop for media workers and social media influencers. Speaking at the closing ceremony in Maiduguri, WHO’s acting Emergency Manager, Dr. Samuel Yanyi, said: “A total of 5,900 cases of cholera was recorded in 2021 in Borno State with 141 deaths, while 12,479 cases with 285 deaths were recorded in 2022, with increased in a number of cases and deaths, hence the need for such partnership between the media and health stakeholders to educate people about the disease with a view to curb the outbreak in 2023. “This training is apt and timely, as media plays a great role in educating the populace to take an informed decision to protect themselves and the society at large in ensuring that the outbreak is minimised or prevented.”

