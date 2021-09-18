Who owns the land: Non-state actors or government?

We want to know who owns the land,” so asked the late Nigerian artiste, Sonny Okosun in his hit song “Papa’s land” released way back in 1977. Sadly, 44 years after the Edo Stateborn crooner asked this question, current events in the country have left millions of Nigerians wondering who is actually in control of their destinies – government or non-state actors, which include bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and their like. Although over time, it has become more noticeable of the failure of citizens to obey government directives, even when it concerns their own safety, as has been the case with the attitude to COVID-19 safety protocols, however, what is happening across the land presently should send alarm bells ringing for those in government that the people they are governing no longer listen to them. Take the COVID-19 safety protocols for instance, which by the way are still supposed to be in existence. Mask wearing is mandatory, buses and other commercial vehicles are not to be filled to their normal capacity, in order to allow for spacing between passengers, while the same applies to parties and other social gatherings, so as to ensure that the required distance is kept between the attendees.

But the reality is that the protocols mostly exist in theory because hardly anyone is abiding by them anymore. Incidentally, it was only during the lockdown area in the country that a semblance of obeying the directive was obvious, with tricycles and buses carrying fewer passengers, while insisting that they also wear facemasks before boarding. Now, the only remnant from those heady days is the increased transport fares, which the operators justified then on the ground that they were carrying fewer passengers, while facemasks have disappeared from faces of those boarding the vehicles. Large social gatherings like weddings, coronations, burials and the like are going on full throttle, with total disregard to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Even many places of worship, like churches and mosques, which hitherto enforced the protocols like washing and sanitising hands, wearing facemasks and social distancing have all been jettisoned. While to a large extent banks and large shopping malls are still making feeble attempts at complying; many other places like markets and eateries are not. For them it is business as usual pre-COVID-19 days! But while this should be of great concern, however, what should be more worrying in the larger context of the very existence of Nigeria as a nation is the ability of non-state actors to get the people to obey them rather than the recognised government and her officials.

On August 9, in response to the arrest and trial of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) launched its ‘stay-athome’ campaign’ which the group said will be held every Monday in the South East. The group, however, then modified the operation, tagged ‘Ghost Monday’, saying that it will no longer hold every Monday but will only be reactivated whenever Kanu appears in court. Chika Edoziem, the group’s head of directorate, announced the new directive during a broadcast streamed across social media platforms.

“There has been some discussion whether we must continue our ghost town in Biafra land. I wish to announce this very evening that as directed by the highest command of this movement, our Monday ghost town or sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended,” he said.

“The weekly sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended for now. That means in the coming Monday, there would be no sit-at-home in Biafra land. “We must revert our attention to the trial of our leader that is coming up. Our sit-at-home bearing any new information given to Biafrans all over the world.

“Our sit-at-home will be on each court date, when our leader will be appearing in court. Before then, we will make that information. Our sit-at-home will take place in the next court appearance of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.” Unfortunately for the group, which was established in 2012 to push for self-determination, their new directive has fallen on death ears, meaning millions of people are unable to go about their lawful duties due to no fault of theirs. Clearly fed up by the IPOB antics, a number of governors in the region then decided to enforce their constitutional powers by asking the people to go about their business, while ordering banks and other formal enterprises to open for business last Monday. One of the first to fire a broadside was Chief Dave Umahi, Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, who said on Sunday evening that every sit-at-home the people of the region observe costs the zone around N10 billion.

The governor, who spoke at a state dinner in Abakaliki, the state capital, in honour of Tukur Buratai, the former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, said that the state would not support incessant sit-at-home calls, and that any civil servant who was absent from work to observe sit-at-home would face disciplinary action. “Evil will continue to thrive if good people keep quiet; we must make Ebonyi State very exceptional by rising to the challenges.

“We are destroying our economy, the sit-at-home is not happening in South West, the North is not sitting at home, each time we sit at home, we lose over N10 billion in our economy, so Ebonyi State will not sit at home any day, so I charge the commissioners to go all out and ensure that civil servants come to work, and for the markets, I will personally be in the markets tomorrow, anyone who is no longer interested in owning shops can go home.” His tough talk was echoed by his fellow governors in the region with Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State ordering markets, banks, transport business owners, among others to ignore the sit-athome order and go about their businesses. The governor, who gave the order on Saturday after a meeting with stakeholders and members of the State Security Council, said: “The markets should open, if they do not open, I would sack the leadership of the market and shut the market. “Invisible voice says ‘sit at home?’ And, you just comply and lose money.

You don’t know who says sit-at-home, you just lose money.” Sadly and more tellingly, rather than obeying ‘constituted authority’ and going out on Monday, people in the region chose to stay at home in compliance with the directive of the ‘invisible voice’. If this is not a wakeup call to the governors and central government that their citizens no longer have faith in their ability to protect them but would rather choose to obey non-state actors, then nothing will!

