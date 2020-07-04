WHO partners SCOAN, other religious groups on post COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared its readiness to work with religious bodies such as the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in finding lasting resolution to the COVID – 19 pandemic, which is presently ravaging the world. Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, who disclosed this during a panelist discussion when question was raised about the healing of a medical doctor, who tested positive through prayer, by Nigerian popular television evangelist, Pastor TB Joshua, said the plan had already got to an advanced stage. In a video, which had gone viral, Dr. Kameni Pierre, a gynecologist and obstetrician, said he was healed after receiving prayer during an ‘Interactive Prayer Session’ organised by Emmanuel TV,’ as the test carried out after the prayer came out negative. Reacting to this development, the Executive-Director of WHO, Health Emergencies Programme, Dr. Michael Ryan, affirmed the readiness of the organisation to collaborate with bodies like The SCOAN to advance the cause of the fight against the deadly virus.

