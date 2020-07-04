WHO partners SCOAN, other religious groups on post COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared its readiness to work with religious bodies such as the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in finding lasting resolution to the COVID – 19 pandemic, which is presently ravaging the world. Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, who disclosed this during a panelist discussion when question was raised about the healing of a medical doctor, who tested positive through prayer, by Nigerian popular television evangelist, Pastor TB Joshua, said the plan had already got to an advanced stage. In a video, which had gone viral, Dr. Kameni Pierre, a gynecologist and obstetrician, said he was healed after receiving prayer during an ‘Interactive Prayer Session’ organised by Emmanuel TV,’ as the test carried out after the prayer came out negative. Reacting to this development, the Executive-Director of WHO, Health Emergencies Programme, Dr. Michael Ryan, affirmed the readiness of the organisation to collaborate with bodies like The SCOAN to advance the cause of the fight against the deadly virus.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Benue to get mobile testing centre soon –Dep Gov
Benue State would soon get a COVID-19 mobile testing centre as a drastic way of expanding the net for detection of cases of the pandemic in the state. This was just as five medical doctors, two drivers and a health worker had so far tested positive for the disease in the state. The Deputy Governor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UNIMED gets NUC’s accreditation for Nursing, Physiotherapy programmes
U niversity of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo City, Ondo State has obtained full accreditation to run Nursing Science and Physiotherapy programmes. The approval of the courses for the institution was disclosed in a letter addressed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu by the National Universities Commission (NUC). With its statutory mandate to accredit […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo 2020: PDP aspirant, Ikhine, steps down for Obaseki
A head of Friday’s governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, a frontline aspirant of the party, Mr. Gideon Ikhine, has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki. Obaseki last week defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his disqualification by the National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)