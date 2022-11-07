WHO predicts another pandemic, tasks Nigeria on preparedness

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning of another pandemic probably worse than COVID-19 which has claimed millions of lives globally.

According to the body, preparedness, adequate, and timely response are critical to curtailing the spread of infectious diseases.

WHO’s Representative in Nigeria, Walter Kazadi Mulombo made this know on Monday at the opening ceremony of the Emergency Preparedness & Response Capacity Building, Learning and Training for African Volunteers Corps (AVoHC) on Strengthening and Utilising Response Groups for Emergencies (SURGE) team on-boarding.

According to him, the devastating impact of climate change being witnessed in Nigeria in the area of flooding has proved that there is a need for diversification of skills to ensure quick response to any emergency within 24-48 hours.

He said: “We are in an era where we face an uncertain future. We have known epidemic-prone diseases, we have the unknown. The pandemic we are still waiting for it’s not the influenza pandemic, somewhere on our way came the COVID-19 pandemic but we need to remember that the big pandemic is still to come and we need to prepare to respond adequately.”

The Minister of State for Health, Ekumankama Nkama, who said Nigeria is working with WHO towards ensuring that another pandemic does not take the country by surprise, said “nobody knows what will happen if there’s a pandemic that will be worse than the COVID-19 pandemic”.

