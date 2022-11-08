News Top Stories

WHO predicts pandemic deadlier than COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning of another pandemic probably worse than COVID-19, which has claimed millions of lives globally. According to the body, preparedness, adequate, and timely response are critical to curtailing the spread of infectious diseases.

WHO’s Representative in Nigeria, Walter Kazadi Mulombo made this know yesterday, at the opening ceremony of the Emergency Preparedness & Response Capacity Building, Learning and Training for African Volunteers Corps (AVoHC) on Strengthening and Utilising Response Groups for Emergencies (SURGE) team on-boarding.

 

According tohim, thedevastating impact of climate change being witnessed in Nigeria in the area of flooding has proved that there is a need for diversification of skills to ensure quick response to any emergency within 24-48 hours.

He said: “We are in an era where we face an uncertain future. We have known epidemic-prone disease  we have the unknown. The pandemic we are still waiting for it’s not the influenza pandemic, somewhere on our way came the COVID-19 pandemic but we need to remember that the big pandemic is still to come and we need to prepare to respond adequately.

“The crises we are facing are multi-dimensional, preparation and early rapid execution of outbreak response strategies are critical in detecting, containing, and mitigating the spread of potentially dangerous infectious diseases “Enhancing GlobalHealth Security (GHS) requires holistic and coordinated sustained national and subnational actions to ensure a faster and more equitable response

“In Nigeria, emergencies, disasters, and other crises increase in number and magnitude daily, affecting thousands of vulnerable and unprotected people.

The  situation is not promising to improve soon. “The ability to deliver an early and effective response requiresthegovernmentand institutions to be prepared collaboratively for new outbreaks; they must be ready to respond nationally, sub-nationally and locally before an attack becomes an epidemic or pandemic.”

The Minister of State for Health, Ekumankama Nkama, who said Nigeria is working with WHO towards ensuring that another pandemic does not take the country by surprise, said “nobody knows what will happen if there’s a pandemic that will be worse than the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Nkama said: “We need to be prepared, be ready to respond effectively when we have such a crisis or emergencies and so we’re working with the WHO to make sure that we train the trainers ready to deploy in case of such situations.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

