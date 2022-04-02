Who says our youth are lazy?

I don’t think anyone has thought of the effect of irresponsibility demonstrated by the elders, leaders, and government and how this has affected them psychologically, their development and their future. The older generation has disrespected the youths by calling them lazy and also ridiculed our country.

The only people to be blamed for anything happening to our youth in Nigeria today are our leaders. Is it not an insult when leaders blame the youths for the rot they’ve caused? If I may ask, is this how our present leaders were treated by our past leaders’ generations? The present crop of leaders all got free and quality education, free or cheap meals on campuses, scholarships, they got ready jobs after graduating from university, they had constant electricity, good running water, security was assured in their time as youth, travelled on good roads, etc. As a mother looking for a better future for my child, I think it’s unfair, improper and unethical the way our present crop of leaders have all treated our younger generations in this country! And instead of apologizing, and repairing the damages that have been done to make the country better, our leaders are busy shifting the blame of their ineptitude on the youths, our future.

On behalf of everyone, I want to acknowledge the pains and sufferings we have caused our youths and apologize. My generation has failed you and we are so sorry. I understand how the youth are feeling. I put myself in your shoes and it’s tough to be in their situations. I can’t imagine being a youth in Nigeria now. I am sending a virtual hugs and love to console all our youths. Our leaders and elders in this country do not have any solid plans for our youth growth and development, except their own children or family. They do not feel remorseful about ruining the country through diversion of government’s funds into their own personal accounts. The level of corruption is incredibly enormous.

The youths should know that everyone that has engaged to cause them pains and sufferings through embezzlement or corruptions that have led to zero development in the country have their conscience to bother them for the rest of their lives watching all of you going through these pains, sufferings, ill health and death through their devilish actions. There will never be peace of mind for them, their conscience will ask them as long as they live. They chose to develop their own children from the stolen money from government purse. They will not know rest for the rest of their lives. Even when they die, the evil they have caused our youths must still visit their families.

Imagine going through every night in the darkness like we are back in the dark ages of 1800 era. Imagine waking up every morning to a bright light, but not to a brighter future of hope. Then, imagine going through this circle every day. No job for our youths, no food for the poor, no quality and affordable school/healthcare for all, sometimes fuel scarcity, not to talk of good running water. I shudder to imagine this.

Why would anyone say our youth are lazy when jobs are not created? Most of our industries and factories that our forefathers left for us are shut down due to irresponsibility and irresponsiveness of government, lack of accountability and corruption. Some of our youths were not yet born, some were still babies when some of our factories and industries were shut down due to economic downturn and or mismanagement. And so, unemployment had been their fate before they were born.

The fact is, collectively we (leaders, elders and government) have failed the youths. We have not been a positive influence on our youths. Our leaders have demonstrated luxurious ways of lifestyles. However, I don’t want this to overly impact our youth in a negative form. The youth should not make this fake way of life lead them to illegal acts. Most illegal acts are temporary solutions, they are often short lived. They don’t last. Take for example, Ramon Abbas, commonly known as Hushpuppi, is a Nigerian who is facing criminal charges in the United States for conspiracy to launder money obtained from business email compromise.

Another example is Abidemi Rufai, a former Ogun State government’s aide, who was arrested for alleged wire fraud of more than $350,000 and is now facing charges. Many more, but few to mention. This is to explain that not all that glitter is gold.

Personally, I went through a tough time in the beginning of my life in the USA. I lived in a roach and mice infested apartment with my newborn baby. I had the opportunity to and was invited to be a part of illegal businesses of getting rich quick. My situation at that time should have made me to be tempted, but I wasn’t. I thank God today because 100% of the people that invited me to participate in illegal deals have fallen by the way side. Some have been deported back to Nigeria while some are in USA jails. The ones that are not in jail are living illegally in USA without hopes of becoming American citizens due to their criminal history and activities.

What I want the youth to take away from my story today, is that you do not allow anything to push you to choose a wrong path. A wrong path is not always the answer. I chose the long road, the right path. I went to Nursing School, and become a Registered Nurse, a dream job with a decent salary and become an author too. Let’s imagine what would have happened to me had it been I chose the wrong path, I might probably be in US jail or deported back to Nigeria by now.

If I had gone into crime because of irresponsible leaders, I would never have found out that I can be great like I am today; I wouldn’t have also known that I have the potential skills to be a Registered Nurse, to have a well-paid job with government pension and be an author of a book sold worldwide.

To all Nigerians youth, I am telling you, you are not lazy. You have potentials, you can be great and be the best. You can be CEOs, directors, governors, president or anything you wish. If you dream it, work hard in that direction and put your mind into it. I know it’s tough, I have lived it. If you may know, I have gone a whole day in USA in 2002 without a $1 in my hand. My first job in USA fetched $3:20/hour in 1999.

I am pleading to all Nigerians youth to get out of any illegal act. An irresponsible government or leaders is not enough reason to go into crime. This is not helping anyone or the country. No one will come to invest in Nigeria due to the illegal acts and insecurities in the nation. This will increase the unemployment rate and cause more problems for everyone. Ultimately, it is the youth that will suffer it mostly.

Any youth that ends on the wrong side will lose potentials and will never be able to know or find out what their capabilities or potentials are. The truth is that the youth have allowed the leaders, elders and government to defeat them. The youth have allowed these people to put them at the bottom, and that is exactly where they want you. They want you to have that feeling of being inferior, not having potential to lead. This is one of the tactics the oppressors use to oppress.

Nigeria will be great again, please vote right and choose right. Vote for the person that will gradually repair the damages that have been done to our country. Do not vote for selfish people that do not have your interest or the country’s interest at heart.

As we go into the election year in 2023, my appeal to the youth is to please open your eyes wide to see, and listen well with your ears. We want a genuine person with love, care and passion for his people and the nation. Someone that will give love for our people and our country.

*Christine Umoekereka, a professional nurse and author of “Our collective contribution to the decadence in Nigeria”, lives in Canada

