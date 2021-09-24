WHO seeks vaccines with longer life-span for African countries

The short life span of COVID-19 vaccines exported to African countries sometimes completely defeats their purpose as they may not even be used before they get expired. To this end, the Programme Area Manager for Immunisation and Vaccines Development at the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Richard Mihigor, has advised rich countries that donatevaccinestoAfricancountries togive whattheyare sure would be put to good use. Mihigor gave this advice while speaking at a webinar organised by the WHO to focus on COVID-19 pandemic and other health emergencies in Africa. He said: “The only way to achieve this is by giving the receiving countries enough time to prepare adequate workforce that will enable the rollout of the vaccines to go smoothly and reach more people even in remote and hard to reach areas.”
