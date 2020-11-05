Who should really profit from #EndSARS protests?

Under this #EndSARS agenda, therefore, we must be weary of what becomes of this protest when the voices leading the campaign are not properly disaggregated and a choice not made on whom to recognize and on which issues in the matter to address. Let it not be that we are only serving those who kill or kidnap us on a daily basis.

That is to say, that we don’t have to #EndSARS in utter damnation of the legitimate duties of SARS to this country. The Police Force must wake up right now otherwise this smokescreen called peaceful protest will take them by surprise!

What we should be fighting are those that are against us, wherever they may be found, even if they are on the body of the Police Force or SARS or even among protesters. Those against the peace of the hard-working innocent Nigerians are the murderous criminals who should be caught and factored into a functional judicial process. Unfortunately, no one talks about that and there is never going to be a protest against the heinous crime which they commit every day.

The civil societies do not believe that there is a job to do here. The civil societies, however, must agree with the reality that if we must deal with the issues in the matter of SARS, we must accordingly be careful not to make it look like the issue of armed robbers killing and kidnapping Nigerians in their numbers, on a daily basis, is now preferable to the carelessness or wickedness of a few rotten apples in SARS personnel harassing a few of us on a daily basis.

No, we should prefer the opposite while still believing in dealing with the stench or odours of the rotten apples. This protest must, therefore, be focused on some tangible things to be done immediately by governments at all levels.

The following considerations are relevant: Decentralization of the Police Force: Decentralization will generate the awareness that would decrease the level of docility of the primary and secondary level governments.

It will make the state governments to wake up to their statutory constitutional obligation and duty of security of their states. Funding the State Police Command: The security vote for states will be more accountable with a defined mode or pattern of expenditure that would be focused only or result, depending on the peculiar security problem and risks of a state. Add this to the fact that there will be a Special Security Commission for the administration of the fund. It will involve the representatives of the various security formations with the police at the centre of this arrangement, functioning as State Police Inspectorate or Command.

This, therefore, shifts the unilateral control and uncountable expenditures from governors to a dedicated and accountable commission answerable to the state governors. Incentive for Police/ Policemen family: There should be enough barracks and quarters to accommodate policemen. Settlements built and adapted for beneficial occupation with basic amenities and utilities should also be made fortified to stand emergency attacks. We can achieve this within a space of one year if there is prudence in the way and manners states and federal resources are handled or dispensed in relation to such target.

This should be a priority in the police reform/ decentralization agenda. It is a very responsible way to #EndSARS or change SARS’ ways if you will. The method for police transfers should be developed and anchored on a consistent mechanism, built on the principle of equity and justice.

A minimum of two children of a policeman should study on a specially managed scholarship upon gaining admission at both secondary and tertiary institutions in any federal and state university or secondary school.

The identity of such children must be established by registration with the board of such scholarship at the time of birth of the child or upon completion of primary school. Decentralization of the prisons: As the judiciary is decentralized so should the prisons be decentralized. It doesn’t make any sense to have state courts and state tried cases and convicted persons pushed to the Federal Government prisons. Right now, the Federal Government is busy chewing more than it can swallow but still has the chance and opportunity to save itself from choking. Breeding of a New Police Force (Training): There should be a specialized secondary institution for a two-year law enforcement training from where future police officers would emanate with a Special National Diploma (SPD). Candidates must have a secondary school certificate or a minimum of 3 credits upon completion of five years secondary education.

The tertiary level of their training would be in a dedicated Police Force Academy for maximum of 2-3 years to graduate with a Higher National Diploma. This happens after the officer might have served for a minimum of five years in the Police Force as officer. Law enforcement: Reduce discretional approach to both police investigation and law enforcement procedures.

This can change when cutting edge technology is embraced. Working in defiance to the beckoning opportunity for increased efficiency in police investigation and or law enforcement will further diminish the impetus of the police force and that will continue to generate acrimonious relationship between the security operatives and members of the public when they are actually supposed to work together and share intelligence to support each other.

This protest should profit Nigeria and that will happen only if it generates a collective understanding that the institutional arrangements of government, designed for investigation and law enforcement, require strengthening and a higher impetus to perform their statutory functions. For now, the police must remain awake in order to avoid the total breakdown of law and order.

Awute (mni) is a former Federal Permanent Secretary.

