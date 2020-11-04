Who should really profit from #EndSARS protests?

Linus Awute

It is important for the innocent Nigerians to be cautious, look, see and understand the undercurrent of the various voices and the associated ambitions behind the #End- SARS campaign. We must do this by disaggregating the voices in order to separate the grains from the chaffs, otherwise this protest will degenerate into a mob rule where impunity and lawlessness would begin to reign over law and order in the land.

Yes, there is a need for a protest if it is meant to raise awareness over the unbecoming nature of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and what to do about it, more so that this is largely induced by a sense of frustration arising from age long situation of uncertainty and the unpredictability of the future of Nigeria, both in the areas of economy and security.

#EndSARS, therefore, is supposed to address the issue of government and governance in relation to the need of the masses as guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria particularly as it pertains to one important fundamental duty or obligation of government towards the citizenry, i.e. the protection of lives and properties of the people.

It follows therefore that how the Federal Government and its institutions respond to this call to action will largely determine whether or not we will have an orderly society following this development. First of all, government must be willing to give the right interpretation to the current situation of anger and rage being expressed in the course of the ongoing protest rather than wishing them away with prejudices.

This is because there are those waiting on the verge to decode any undue interpretations, in their own way, with the motive of exacerbating the anger and rage on the streets. Second, we the general public must understand that there are predatory forces already existing in this country that want to keep Nigeria in perpetual fear and panic.

Such people could easily hijack the protest. They are not the politicians or the trade unionists as some may think, except of course that any of these groups are also potentially available to use elements of the protesters as handy tools for various reasons, very conveniently, if they really want to.

The predators in this context, however, are those who have defied all amnesty gestures of the government together with the love of God for them.

They are the ones who, as predators, are currently preying on the law-abiding citizens and hardworking Nigerians and foreigners living in Nigeria. They include but not limited to the following: The Armed Robbers, who parade the highways and human settlements in Nigeria, who are kidnapping, robbing, raping, maiming and killing their victims.

These predators, believe it or not, have joined in the #EndSARS campaign, disguising as genuine protesters. The sea pirates obstructing trade and commerce, robbing merchant ships and attacking any official sea patrol vessels of the Nigerian Navy.

They too are present in the streets as protesters that want the end of SARS. The jailbreaks that are currently on the loose. They are there on the streets to communicate their excitement in the deal against the SARS. The highly populated criminal junta called Boko Haram, operating with a military sophistication and intelligence, bombing and overrunning villages, communities, churches, mosques and military camps at will.

They too are Nigerians and you cannot stop them to join the protest because the end of law enforcement in the land will favour them the most. The organized and highly coordinated multiple groups of criminal gangs on a self-serving mission in the Midwest and the Niger Delta, who are constantly vandalizing our common wealth at the detriment of this nation are also happy with the protest so long as the movement will result in total damnation of law enforcement in the land.

These people are also involved in night and daylight robbery. They mostly harbour their weaponry in the bushes where they also dwell most times along with their kidnaped victims while demanding or waiting for ransoms.

Because the society, Nigeria, in which they live is becoming seriously overwhelmed and totally intimidated with such unequally challenged perturbations, their population in Nigeria keep increasing as more and more youths are now keying into criminality on a daily basis, bearing illegal arms and ammunition.

They are notoriously growing in the East, Middle Belt, Jos and Kaduna roads, South-South and North-East domains including the mines sites of Zamfara State. Most of these people are also on the streets to tell you that they are now your good friends in the fight against the “bad SARS”.

The list of criminal elements in Nigeria are not limited to the aforementioned. This is just to alert the lawabiding innocent Nigerians, who are obsessed with the #EndSARS campaign, you are to note that the protesting voices also actually include the dominant voices of the hitherto dreaded criminals who are now disguised as peace loving protesters, like me and you, under the ongoing protests.

It is to also alert that such voices are indeed capable of eclipsing your genuine voices as a means of fostering their inordinate ambition to use the opportunity to cause chaos and create the chances to loath, steal, rob and kill the unsuspecting innocent people. The problem those criminals have with SARS is not the same with your problem.

The armed robbers are usually very successful in their unchallenged business of armed robbery and kidnaping except that members of the Police Force or SARS are their only obstacles.

It is properly evidenced in the daily news as stories abound about successful and failed attempts by armed robbers to buy off some members of the force and how they could kill policemen when they feel frustrated in achieving such goal.

TO BE CONTINUED TOMORROW

