Who succeeds Buhari as Nigeria goes to poll?

As the clock ticks for the next general elections in Nigeria, not a few Nigerians are apprehensive about where the pendulum would swing, when they eventually troop out to elect the next number one citizen of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has actually set aside February 25 for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives general elections in the country. Not a few Nigerians have however, indicated interest in occupying the exalted seat of the president and take over from President Buhari, whose constitutionally allowed second term in office would expire on May 29, 2023. In this piece, OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI writes about the presidential candidates of the various political parties, who want to be the next Nigerian President.

Atiku Abubakar Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Former Vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been nursing the ambition to rule Nigeria for many years now. Atiku clinched the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having scored the highest votes in the party’s primary election held on May 28, 2022 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. Atiku served as the Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo. He had unsuccessfully contested the Office of the President five times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. This time around, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is determined to take over the mantle of leadership of the country, and he appears not to leave any stone unturned to realise his dream.

Peter Obi Labour Party (LP)

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi emerged as the flagbearer of the Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election at the National Convention and presidential primary held in Asaba, Delta State capital, on May 30, 2023 after a popular political economist, Pat Utomi stepped down. Obi had joined the LP shortly after he resigned his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) membership and withdrew from the party’s presidential primary. He was the running mate of former vice president Atiku in the 2019 general election. The former member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is gaining momentum among young Nigerians and he has been moving all over the country to sell his candidature with a promise to make things better, while urging the people to try an entirely new party that has never been given the opportunity to serve at the centre in the past.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu ( APC)

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in the primary election held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Abuja. Tinubu was a two-time governor of Lagos State, popularly refered to as the National Leader of the party. He also served as a senator during the third Republic. The man reputed to have built Lagos State and is still relevant as the godfather of South West politics, sees the presidency as his “lifelong ambition,” which he has been pursuing vigorously. Tinubu, who has been a subject of many controversies, won the primary contest against the calculation of many political analysts and he has never relented in proving that he has all it takes to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

4.Christopher Irene Imumolen (AP)

A professor, Christopher Imumolen, clinched the presidential ticket of the Accord Party for the general election in 2023. Imumolen is the founder of Joint Professional Training and Support International Limited and UNIC Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organization. The successful businessman and philanthropist believes that the future belong to the youth and that he has all it takes to rule Nigeria regardless of what many people think about the spread of his party.

Dumebi Kachikwu African Democratic Party (ADC)

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roots TV Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at the party’s presidential primary election, which was held in Abeokuta on June 9. Kachikwu beats Kingsley Moghalu to secure the ticket. He has also intensified his campaign believing that he stands the chances of emerging the next Nigerian President.

Adewole Adebayo Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Nigerian Lawyer and Founder of the KAFTAN Television Adewole Adebayo emerged as the presidential flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 general elections at the party’s National Convention that was held in Abuja. On why he is sure on victory, Adebayo said; “My confidence is coming from the place of justice. I believe that God didn’t create a country like this of 200 million people to be enslaved. That is not the believe I have. I believe God is showing us an experiment and in the fullness of time, this people will over reach themselves and an ordinary person will come and knock them down. “This is the David/Goliath situation. I believe the David is the Nigerian collective people. I am not the David, the Nigerians are. I am just the sling.”

Hamza Al-Mustapha Action Alliance (AA)

The Chief Security Officer to late Sani Abacha, Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance for the 2023 general elections. Four aspirants began the contest, but two of them, Mr Tunde Kelani and Chief Osakwe Johnson, stepped down for Al-Mustapha shortly before the election, which was conducted using the Option A4 formula. Hamza Al-Mustapha is a former Nigerian Army major and intelligence officer who served as Chief Security Officer to General Sani Abacha, who was Nigeria’s military head of state from 1993 until his sudden death on June 8, 1998. Mustapha was in detention for many years over his role during the Abacha era. However, Mustapha has since embraced politics and he believes that he has the qualities needed in the Nigerian President. Al-Mustapha relocated to Kano after his release before joining politics in 2017 when he founded the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN).

Kola Abiola Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Kola Abiola, the eldest son of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, emerged as the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate following his emergence at the party’s primary election. Abiola believes that the popularity of his late father, the winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, which was annulled by former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) would warm him into the hearts of Nigerians. Kola has confidently said that he would win the election and that Nigerians were ready to support him and compensate his family for the 1993 presidential elections.

