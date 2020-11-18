WHO targets 40% reduction of new cervical cancer cases by 2050

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has launched a global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer, targeting at least 40 per cent reduction in number of new cases and 5 million related deaths by 2050.

The body also disclosed that specific targets set to be achieved by 2030, were equally aimed at ensuring the total elimination of cervical cancer world over.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that this could only be achieved through vaccination, screening and treatment, adding that an estimated US$ 3.20 would be returned to the economy for every dollar invested through 2050 and beyond, owing to increases in women’s workforce participation.

He further disclosed that the figure would rise to US$ 26.00 when the benefits of women’s improved health on families, communities and societies were considered.

The statement reads in part: “WHO‘s Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, launched today, outlines three key steps: vaccination, screening and treatment.

Successful implementation of all three could reduce more than 40 per cent of new cases of the disease and 5 million related deaths by 2050.

“Today’s development represents a historic milestone because it marks the first time that 194 countries commit to eliminating cancer – following adoption of a resolution at this year’s World Health Assembly. Meeting the following targets by 2030 will place all countries on the path toward elimination.”

