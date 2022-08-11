WHO wants menstrual health recognised as health, not hygiene issue

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advocated for menstrual Health to be recognised, framed, and addressed as a health issue, not a hygiene issue. Many women in Nigeria are suffering in silence. Following suit, Immunotherapy Nigeria limited, has presented Immunocal – A bioactive biomolecules product that has contributed significantly to improving women’s health globally, most importantly in Nigeria. Immunotherapy Nigeria Limited, a commercial-stage company in partnership with Immunotec Inc, Canada, a biotechnology company brought the product to Nigeria. Immunocal, is a novel class of immunotherapy designed for supplying the molecules needed by the body to repair itself of a broad range of damaged cells, resulting in hormone balancing for men and women, improving menstrual health for women, controlling autoimmune conditions, and addressing resistant infectious diseases effectively, among many other benefits. In a statement, the Founder and CEO Immunotherapy Nig. Limited, Dr. Hon. Lawrence Olagunju Ph.D , said, “Women no longer need to suffer in silence.

In a randomised use of Immunocal treatment-related reactions, A Professor of Medicine at the University of Ibadan and consultant physician at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Adesoji Fasanmade, said “I am delighted that Immunocal is a proven standard of care for body cells repairs and provides a significant improvement in survival for patients with diseases. A partner product such as Immunocal is very effective in treating resistant malaria if administered with ACT drugs. With a full course of Immunocal taken for 90 days, patients are disease-free for several years.

“I can testify that we give the product to many of my patients. We give immunocal to patients who have diabetes, hypertension, and some other diseases that may want to reduce the immunity of the patient. Adding Immunocal to the primary medication of such patients makes them more equipped to compact the effect of that disease and heal faster. “I will advise patients to have a complete dosage of imunnocal for 90 days, “he stated.

Immunocal is a specially formulated undenatured whey protein isolate with over 28 micro and macromolecules. Immunocal delivers these molecules into assists cells for maintaining optimal concentrations of the three most important biosynthesis in the body- neurotransmitters, catecholamines, and intracellular glutathione synthesis. Speaking on the product, Olagunju said: “Immunocal is very powerful and it’s the only product with the ability to influence simultaneously the three most important biosynthesis of health. Why is this so important to Women’s Health? Olagunju further explained that with over 40 years of research, Canadian scientists identified, isolated, and packaged as Immunocal, the powerful healing properties found only in mothers milk.

This is a unique formulation of 28 bioactive biomolecules that is proven with the ability to repair damaged womb and ovaries cells, restore normal, pain-free period flow, and achieve good ovulation, with a potential of obtaining pregnancy faster in women who are pregnancy challenged. Already, Immunotherapy Nigeria Limited, incorporated in Lagos, Nigeria with registration number 898787 has marketing authorisation from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) since 2006. Immunocal holds several patents in the USA and worldwide and has been listed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the category of GRAS (generally recognised as safe). Asking about the potent ingredients of Immunocal, Olagunju explained: “Immunocal’s ability to provide the complete nine essential and the 11 non-essential amino acids, the building blocks for the body to make over 1,000 proteins required for body functions, and the modulation of the three most important biosynthesis has been the key to its overwhelming importance.

He continues, “There are many other reasons why immunocal is such a powerful product. It contains several unique components like immunoglobulins (Igs), lactoferrin (Lf), lactoperoxidase (Lp), glycomacropeptide (GMP), and sphingolipids that possess some important antimicrobial and antiviral properties.” Others are: Histidine – A precursor to produce histamine, a neurotransmitter that is vital to immune response, digestion, sexual function, and sleep-wake cycles. It’s critical for maintaining the myelin sheath, a protective barrier that surrounds your nerve cells. Leucine – Critical for protein synthesis and muscle repair. Helps regulate blood sugar levels, stimulates wound healing, and produces growth hormones. Lysine – An important precursor in protein synthesis, hormone and enzyme production, and calcium absorption. Very important for energy production, immune function, and a precursor of collagen and elastin

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...