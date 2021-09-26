Body & Soul

‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ game show returns

The widely celebrated and highly acclaimed TV game show that keeps Nigerian families glued to their seats, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ (WWTBAM), is back on your screen with contestants now standing a chance to duel it out for a fantastic grand prize of ₦20 MILLION EVERY Week ALL YEAR LONG!

 

The number one Nigerian game show based on the original British version, known casually as “Millionaire” and popularly called “WWTBAM” in the literature space, aired for over 13 years from 2004 to 2017 when it was temporarily canned.

 

In the thirteen memorable years of gracing our screens, the show which enthralled TV audiences far and wide with its exciting and educating editions, boasted of formidable participants, a deep wealth of knowledge and one worthy winner of the staggering prize money of N10 million in the person of Aroma Ufodike who became the first winner of the much-coveted top prize of this stupendous game show. The suspense-filled game show where contestants tackle a series of multiplechoice questions with an eagle-eyed vision to win large cash prizes in a format that twists on many game show genre conventions Speaking, Chief Executive Officer, BLK HUT Media, the Licensee and production house, Hakeem Condotti stated: “As a company, our desire is to continuously deliver creative, intelligent and professional content to the market for the people and partner brands; and in the production of a brand with WWTBAM stature, we are able to show our range and capacity to this effect. “We are proud to be bringing international quality content right to our screens again in Nigeria, be it on TV, Digital, Cable, or Mobile.

 

As part of the muchneeded Covid relief that we all need as a nation, WWTBAM is back to entertain, educate and once again, have viewers on the edge of their seats and creating millionaires every week.”

 

The Nigerian variation of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’, a viewers’ delight bubbling with delicious elements of suspense and humour laced throughout the show, is ready to take you to a new level of educational adventure, excitement and giddiness in this newly revamped sensational game show, coming to a television screen near you!

 

Some of the past winners include Osazuwa Osahon Daniels – N5 million (2009), Aroma Ufodike Chimuanya – N10 million (2009), Babatunde Oni Oladipo – N5 million (2010), Nnaemeka Ubaekwena – N5 million (2012).

