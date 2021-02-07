WHO: We didn’t disqualify any African country from accessing COVID-19 vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said no country, especially in Africa, has been disqualified from accessing COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.

The global body’s clarification had become necessary, following widespread publications in the media, which said Nigeria was disqualified from accessing the vaccines due to the country’s inability to meet the prerequisite for storing the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccines.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti had on Thursday last week announced that about 320 000 doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech has been allocated to four African counties namely: Cape Verde, Rwanda, South Africa and Tunisia, out of a total of 13 countries who sent in proposals requesting for the vaccines. She explained that countries must be able to store and distribute doses at minus 70 degrees Celsius, by putting ultra-cold chain facilities in place.

At an emergency press briefing on Saturday in Abuja, the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Kazadi Mulomboo clarified that the WHO was misunderstood to have disqualified Nigeria since it did not make the first four countries to access the vaccines.

He said: “WHO has not disqualified any country in Africa from accessing COVID- 19 vaccines through the COVAX facility, but rather is supporting all countries to access vaccines as quickly as possible. “Currently, all countries on the continent are expected to start accessing the AstraZeneca/ Oxford vaccines by the end of February.

The vaccine is under review by WHO for Emergency Use Listing and the outcome is expected soon. “Of the 88 million Astra- Zeneca doses allocated to African countries for the first phase, Nigeria has received by far the largest allocation, with 16 million doses. In addition to the Astra Zeneca doses, there is an initial limited volume of Pfizer vaccines available through COVAX.

“Demand for the initial allocation of 1.2 million Pfizer doses was exceptionally high. COVAX received interest from 72 countries around the world, of which 51 countries were considered by the review committee as ‘ready’ (Nigeria was among these countries) and 18 countries in total were finally chosen to receive initial Pfizer doses.

“Unfortunately, it was not feasible to provide each of these 51 countries with Pfizer doses, due to a number of factors including the limited capacity for Pfizer to handle many countries at once. Therefore, spreading the limited doses across all the 51 countries deemed ‘ready’, could have not achieve the intended public health benefits.”

On his part, Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who said the country should not be brought to ridicule by misinformation, said the WHO allocated the limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine to countries faced with the highest number of mortality and population amongst other factors.

He further noted that as against 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, getting 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca from the WHO in same month of February was a better deal given the nation’s high population.

“As clearly stated by the WHO Regional Director, there are a number of factors that were considered in allocating the small quantity of the 320,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Covax countries. These include the mortality rates from COVID-19, the number of new cases, the trend in the number of cases, the population of countries and the availability of the appropriate Cold Chain equipment.”

