As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), prepares to announce the results of yesterday’s election, BIYI ADEGOROYE hazards an intricately dicey guess on who may become Nigeria’s next president

By now, the election results for the presidential and National Assembly polls are trickling to the National Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Abuja. This is without prejudice to fact that they have been transmitted electronically in conformity with the current electoral guidelines.

However, the question is who wears the crown, preparatory to resumption in May 2023? That is the reason global attention has been turned on Nigeria as world leaders expects the best from the best from the world’s largest Black Country.

Former US president, Barack Obama said: “Now (Nigerians) have a historic opportunity to help write the next chapter of Nigeria’s progress by voting in the … elections. For elections to be credible, they must be free, fair and peaceful… Successful elections and democratic progress would help Nigeria meet the urgent challenges faced today.”

Over 93 million Nigerians registered for yesterday’s election and a 84 million of that figure received their PVC and trooped to the 176, 846 polling units in all parts of the country to exercise their franchise.

According to political pundits, the figure illustrated Nigeria’s enthusiasm to participate in elections and foster better governance especially after the EndSARS protests. It was not baffling then that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the youths would determine this year’s elections, because of the massive turnout and over 50 million of the registrants are below the age of 30. Sammy Francis, founder of Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs buttressed the point, stating emphatically, “the youths hold the determining factor in who will become the next president of Nigeria.

With 70,473, 990 under age 49 years, out of the 93,469,000 total registered voters, representing about 75 per cent, it is clear that the youths cannot be disregarded in this election. Indeed it might be our last chance.”

Interestingly, as the results of the polls are being collated about now, it goes without saying that supporters of the leading presidential candidates, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, (LP), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and indeed Nigerians alike hold their breath in expectation of the results.

The trio, according to pundits, are the front runners in the polls and since the commencement of the campaign in November 2022, they have traversed the nooks and cranny of the country and beyond, selling themselves to voters, interest groups and the international community as well.

Prior to the polls yesterday, six out of the seven opinion polls put Peter Obi ahead of other candidates, while two favoured Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, predicting outright win for Tinubu in 17 states. In their closing remarks and campaigns before the elections, they left no one in doubt about their desire to turn the fortunes of the country around. Atiku promised to “build the Nigeria of our dreams,” in what he called “My Covenant with Nigerians.” To Tinubu, it is a pledge to fight corruption and bid farewell to poverty, while Obi swore to support business, freer trade, and get a grip on Nigeria’s mounting debts. Obi’s chances Peter Obi is one candidate who came into the election without any baggage.

Apart from being a silent, wealthy businessman turned politician, the former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in 2019, enjoys the support of younger generation of voters who see him as a break from the past.

The candidate of the Labour Party enjoys the support of millions of young Nigerians who joined his trail and he soon became a house- hold name and a phenomenon with what is now referred to as Obidients who has built a new brand of politics different from the usual.

Besides, as stated earlier, Obi came into the election with six polls to his favour and he enjoys the support of the international and local media who tipped him as winner of the election. Finnish media, Dutch media based on material on the social media described him as “De Macron Van Nigeria”, likening him to the president of France. A recent editorial of The Economist endorsed Obi, on the grounds that Nigeria desperately needs a new kind of leadership, having been “cursed with bad rulers.

A military regime gave way to democracy in 1999, but since then elections have offered voters an ugly selection of the ancient, the incompetent, and, most recently, a former military dictator.

Parties have stoked ethnic divisions, intimidated their opponents, and bought votes. “Many candidates—federal, state, and local—seek power to grab a share of the country’s oil wealth. Successive governments have been deeply corrupt. Turnout has steadily fallen. But as Nigerians go to the polls on February 25th, Peter Obi, a third-party presidential candidate, offers a measure of hope,” The Economist said.

He also enjoys the support of ethnic nationalities and advocates of equity and justice in the South and the Middle Belt who insist that the South-East should produce the next president of the country.

Of all the candidates, Obi comes across as one of the most educated and he diagnoses the country’s failings more precisely than his rivals, though he is not much better at explaining how he would fix them. His promises to scrap the staggeringly wasteful petrol subsidy and rationalise many exchange rates are echoed by his opponents.

One of his supporters, Chief Martins Onovo, a former presidential candidate, said the election is for Obi to lose.

Odds against Tinubu

If his long list of supporters across the country, money and the incumbency factor are anything to go by, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu comes across as a very popular candidate. He stands on good grounds in terms of name recognition having become a household name in Nigerian politics as a former governor and senator.

The former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the APC enjoys the spread and popularity of his party across the country and a huge financial war chest along with support of the South-West. Even some governors of the opposition party have given him their support.

His chances are high in the election, especially given the fact that his party appreciated his role in their victory in the 2051 and 2019 elections, and concomitantly elected him at the primaries, in conformity with the party’s resolve to zone the presidency to the South.

Besides, observers believe that his long list of mentees across ethnic divides would work for him in yesterday’s election. However, “various analysts have scored him low in terms of Character, Competence and Capacity (3Cs). A female former director of his campaign council, Najatu Mohammad mentioned his alleged dementia, while others refer to negative perceptions about his past and the numerous open gaffes in the course of the campaigns and other factors as odds against him.

Another Achilles heel was the high level of poverty, insecurity and unemployment during the eight year government of his party, the APC. Even worse is the recall of the failure of Buhari whom Tinubu in 2015 sold to Nigeria as the country’s Charles De Gaulle, Winston Churchill and Dewitt Eisenhower, the French, British and American Generals of modern Nigeria.

His party also witnessed an internal rebellion when President Buhari insisted on redesigning of the Naira to make it impossible for heavy monetization of the elections. Like the discovery of over $9 million in the house of a former GMD of NNPC in 2016 in Kaduna, Nigerians won’t forget in a hurry the arrival of two bullion vans at Tinubu’s house in the 2019 elections.

Chief Sola Ebire, the National Coordinator of BAT Campaign Group, one of the over 1000 of such support groups, however, said it would be a miracle for Tinubu not to win the election.

Atiku Abubakar

To those who believe that the North still has four years to equal the number of years presidents of southern extraction have spent at the Aso Rock since 1999, Atiku Abubakar should become the next president. Others who might want to play the conspiracy theory or ethnic card also believe that some northern governors surreptitiously worked for the PDP candidate in yesterday’s election.

But on personal merit, Atiku is also a household name across the country, especially as a former Vice President well informed on how power works in different regions of the country. He is a wealthy businessman and is believed to have a huge war chest to prosecute the election.

Another thing Atiku has going for him is the support of the fringe political parties. By the last count, about eight of them have endorsed him for president and if this translates to more votes for the PDP in the presidential election, he may have the last laugh.

But the party’s insistence on throwing the presidency open, retaining its presidential candidate and national chairman in the same section of the country has been described as a display of crass insensitivity to Nigeria’s regional diversity. Besides, the failure of the party to strike a truce with the five enraged governors would diminish Atiku’s chances.

But Dr. Eddy Olafeso, a former National Vice Chairman of the PDP, South-West, and member of the PDP National Campaign Council is sure that G-5 Governors would regret their failure not to support Atiku because he is coasting to victory. Nonetheless, the election is too close to call.

