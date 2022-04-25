News

Who Will Win 2021-22 EPL: Liverpool or Manchester City?

We’re just a month away from the conclusion of the 2021-22 English Premier League. This season started on August 13, 2021, and the last match is set for May 22, 2022. Even before we reach the tournament’s final month, people are already talking about two teams that could win this season: Manchester City or Liverpool.

Before you place your bets on the best betting site in Nigeria, let’s have a look at what people and experts are talking about regarding the outcome of this year’s EPL. Will Manchester City have a back-to-back win or will Liverpool once again prove that they can win the prestigious football tournament?

Before we share what people have to say regarding this, here’s the current EPL table:

 

Team Matches

Played

 Win Draw Lost Points
Manchester City 32 24 5 3 77
Liverpool 32 23 7 2 76
Chelsea 31 18 8 5 62
Tottenham 32 18 3 11 57
Arsenal 32 18 3 11 57
Manchester United 333 15 9 9 54
West Ham 33 15 7 11 52
Wolves 32 15 4 13 49
Leicester City 31 11 8 12 41
Brighton 33 9 13 11 40
Newcastle 33 10 10 13 40
Brentford 33 11 6 16 39
Southampton 32 9 12 11 39
Crystal Palace 32 8 13 11 37
Aston Villa 31 11 3 17 36
Leeds United 32 8 9 15 33
Everton 31 8 5 18 29
Burnley 31 4 13 14 25
Watford 32 6 4 22 22
Norwich City 32 5 6 21 21

 

It’s a close fight between Liverpool and Manchester City. There are only a few matches left and we can soon see which team will bring the trophy home.

What Football Pundits are Saying

James Carragher, an English football pundit who used to play for Liverpool recently shared his thoughts with Sky Sports about the possible outcome of this season. Carragher said that away games could prove crucial. 

He explained, “I look at the away games both teams have, and they are games you would expect them to win, but you know at this stage even a draw is almost like the end of the world. You feel like the title is gone if someone draws a game.

“They are the types of games, maybe after a Champions League semi-final, Liverpool has got Newcastle at 12.30 PM, and just maybe, if the game catches up with you, you draw an away game 1-1. You can have games like that even if you play well and you are just unlucky or the goalkeeper plays well.

“I just look at the away games both teams have got and that’s where one side could drop something. That’s all it could take, one team drawing a game off the back of a Champions League game. They just run out of steam, or you get a player sent off. I can see it happening that someone drops points in an away game, but I don’t know who.”

Irish football pundit and former coach of Nottingham Forest FC, Roy Keane, also shared that he thinks Manchester City will win this year. According to him, he just thinks that they are good enough to win their games, and it’s as simple as that. 

He said, “Liverpool has a lot of momentum and is a fantastic side, but I just think City will edge it.”

Scottish former football player who also played for Liverpool, Graeme Souness, said that Manchester City has the ball back in court but Liverpool has the momentum, which is why he thinks that it’s tough to say which team will win.

He said, “I think it is virtually impossible to look at any of the fixtures and say either team is vulnerable there or that is a guaranteed win. What we have is the most marvelous race on our hands.

Betting Lines and Odds

When it comes to the odds of which team will win, it seems like Liverpool is the favorite. Here are the latest odds from Caesar’s Sportsbook:

Team Spread Moneyline Total
Liverpool -1.5 (-115) -310 O3.5 (+115)
Manchester City +1.5 (-115) +800 U3.5 (-145)

 

The odds of having a draw are at +440. 

Since it’s still a close match at the moment, Souness surely has it right that it’s a tough call at the moment. We’ll still have to see how the next few matches will turn out to have a better take on which team will win.

 

