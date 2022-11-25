Arts & Entertainments

Who wins N10m Naija Star Search reality show?

The Naija Star Search talent hunt show has reached its crescendo, with N10 million cash prizes up for grabs on Sunday. After many weeks of talent exhibition by over 17 contestants and difficult decisions made by the judges Keke Ogungbe, ID Cabasa, and Asha Gangali, the stage is now set for the finale. Organisers of the show introduced fresh intrigue as audience votes and judges’ decisions influenced the return of already evicted contestants, Khaleed, Black Bella, and Kachi, for the grand finale. The three returned contestants join the finalists, Skimzo, Melo, and Eniola, to battle for the winning prizes of N5 million, N3 million and N2 million, respectively.

The show, which has continued to leave audiences at the edge of their seats since its commencement in September 2022, has seen the eviction of many talents that include Sparrowh, Tomz, and MB Dre,The judges have explained to contestants that their job in the competition is to find originality, street credibility, and creativity that can soar them to a global stage.

The judges worked with them, providing mentorship to finetune their original songs. According to the judges; Kachi, the guitar boy with a calm and ever-smiling demeanour, is deemed one of the contenders for the star prize. Rehearsing with Kachi is always fun as he already knows the rudiments of making good music. He knows how to pick up and drop notes and what it means to stay on key. Kachi vibes differently, steady on the mic, and his lyrical tone is mesmerising. Melo is an embodiment of Afrobeats’ talent. His consistency in dropping hits at every performance, his vocal clarity, and his songwriting skills are top-notch.

Skimzo, with the signature ‘you already know,’ is a special breed of Afrobeats artiste as far as the competition is concerned. He has been consistent in his performances, and the audience is rooting for him because of his style. Skimzo is deep-rooted in street vibes that resonate with Naija’s Afropop music lovers. When Skimzo fires up the stage, everyone goes wild in ecstasy.

 

