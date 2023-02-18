Whole some Igbo men and ‘the whole Ibo’ at home and in the abroad

One of the sweetest turns of the Igbo tongue in modern phraseology is that expression, “the whole Ibo” and this poetic capture of the essence of the Igbo-ness of the Ibo stock is often accompanied by a brief flash of excitement in the eyes that is crowned by a puckering of the lips. Indeed, the Igbo enculturation programme sponsors a rare bonding of kith and kin that is worthy of study because it truly shares certain similarities with the Jewishness of the Jews. Of all men and women of Igbo extraction, my greatest hero and exemplar would be Olaudah Equiano the intrepid young boy, born around 1745. He was captured in Isseke by slave raiders then exported to Barbados in the West Indies before his export to the colony of Virginia where he was sold and renamed Gustavus Vassa by his owner.

His life story is an epic that should be packaged into the standard history books of all college students in Africa because of the “Nigerian spirit” with which he braved all odds until he finally bought his freedom in 1766 after being cheated and disappointed by his masters. His self-published autobiography, ‘The Interesting Narrative of Olaudah Equiano,’ was a smash hit that was translated into several languages and read all over Europe. This extraordinary fellow became an abolitionist and was touted as one of the prominent members of the ‘Sons of Africa, an elite group of freed slaves that had distinguished themselves in one way or the other.

As you read his autobiography one cannot but be struck by the ‘wholesome’ spirit of this Igbo exemplar and all the refined details of his cultural background should tell any unbiased observer that the modern Igbo experience is a shadow of what it once was. Olaudah poured out his heart into his book and even the heart of stone would be melted by courage, fortitude and wisdom with which he braved the depressive twists of fortune that accompanies the enslavement experience. Extremely courageous yet diplomatic, thrifty and hardworking, the young man never failed to spot a business opportunity and his master offered him business partnership position after he saved up to buy his freedom! Olaudah knew how to turn a profit and he was unmoved by the hopelessness that slavery breeds.

He reasoned that his moral soundness and extreme honesty was normative of the quintessential Igbo cultural experience of his era and he displayed leadership qualities devoid of any inferiority complex. A comparative study of his leadership skills and traits infers that he was far ahead of the standards set by Nnamdi Azikiwe just as the social engineering skills of Oduduwa the patriarch set a standard that even Obafemi Awolowo could not equal.

If ever there were any lessons that Nigerians and the modern Igbo could learn from Olaudah’s life it would be the ‘wholesomeness’ of an indomitable spirit that refused to wallow in self-pity and hatred for his oppressors. This patient, scholarly and yet mercantile hero, set us an example that should be a national standard. Even if the experience of the Igbo stock in modern Nigeria has been somewhat oppressive and negative, the Olaudah exemplar points to a refinement and strength that must be buried deep in the cultural genetics of the ‘whole Ibo’ and it is this treasure that must be rekindled. Nigeria today has systemic problems that will never answer to political palliatives, and we are bedeviled by religious cleavages and tribal clefts that have not yet been spanned.

Good laws can dissuade a man from cutting off your head but there is no legal statute that can arrest the hatred in his heart for you. It takes visionary leaders like Olaudah Equiano to build bridges, span divides and reprogramme the hearts of men until the dawn breaks and darkness is dispelled.

In recent times, the intense exchanges and emotional highs of political wrangling have revealed the deep rifts and tectonic faults lying under the surface and Nigeria desperately needs the voice of an Olaudah Equiano whose calm, patience and visionary foresight could be the game changer. In a sense every Nigerian is a victim of history but the wounds of Biafra are festering sore! Beyond politics, Nigeria needs to create a healing environment for the trauma so that the lingering tensions of Biafra can be laid to rest.

General Yakubu Gowon needs to be commended for the bit that he initiated but a lot more is required. My prayer is that the Almighty God in His infinite mercies will raise young and fresh Igbo leaders after the order of Olaudah Equiano. A fresh crop of unscarred visionaries who will choose to rise above the confines of crippling memories. Leaders that will roll up their sleeves to reconstruct with fortitude, patience and care, looking past the fire brigade stamp of opportunism until the scales of hatred fall away for the light of love to prosper.

Politicians cannot think beyond the next election and what we need now is an Olaudah Equiano whose concern would be for the generations to come.We pray that God will protect the lives of all Igbo youths in the days ahead and temper their zeal until the rising of another generation of the ‘Sons of Africa.’

*Ladi Peter Thompson, Strategic thought consultant, writes in from Lagos (ladithompson@icloud. com)

