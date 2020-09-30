WHO’s COVID-19 rapid test tools excite PTF

The latest plans of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to roll out 120 million effective COVID- 19 rapid test tools has become a source of excitement to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the control of the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his remarks at a media briefing, yesterday, said the new method of testing would give effective results within 30 minutes instead of the current PCR method that takes several hours before proving results.

The new method, according to him, will help the country to reach distant communities where laboratories are not located and help in cutting down the response time that medical personnel needed to commence treatment. He said: “Developments with testing around the world have been very encouraging as technology improves.

We were pleased to receive the news of the partnership driven by the WHO to roll out 120 million effective rapid test tools capable of providing reliable results in 30 minutes rather than hours. It will help to reach distant communities where laboratories are not located and will help in cutting down the response time that medical personnel need to commence treatment.

“Nigeria continues to partner with the WHO and shall certainly be part of the early beneficiaries of the rollout when it commences. Nigeria is also contributing to the global effort in the diagnosis of COVID-19 through our Research Institutes led by the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research. The PTF will be updating you as we progress.”

Like this: Like Loading...